Mkhulu Romeo is escalating his battle against KFC in the Kota dispute by enlisting the help of a skilled advocate who believes there is a valid case to be made

Despite previous setbacks, Mkhulu Romeo remains determined to seek justice through legal means, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to addressing the issue at hand

Fans expressed mixed opinions on Romeo's decision, with some questioning his claim to the Kota idea and suggesting that the concept predates his involvement

Mkhulu Romeo believes his Kota idea was stolen from him by KFC.

Mkhulu Romeo, whose real name is Romeo Malepe, is intensifying his battle against KFC in the kota (a popular South African street food) dispute.

Mkhlu Romeo has escalated his battle with KFC

In his latest move, he has sought the assistance of a skilled advocate who firmly believes that there is a viable case to be made.

Undeterred by previous setbacks, Mkhulu Romeo remains determined to pursue justice through legal means. His decision to enlist the services of a legal expert signifies his unwavering commitment to addressing the issue at hand, reports The South African.

@MDNnewss took to Twitter and shared

"Celebrity sangoma to unleash lawyers on KFC in kota battle. Mkhulu Romeo is not giving up the KFC KOTA fight as he has now enlisted the services of an experienced advocate who believes he has a case. Romeo “Mkhulu Romeo” Malepe is planning to go the legal route with."

Mzansi is not convinced by the sangoma's decision

Fans shared their thoughts on Romeo's decision:

@angazi_nje said:

"Kota has always been there... KFC has always known about Kota...they were not ready to have it all these years including the year 2019... But they are ready now...and them being ready now has nothing to do with Kota ya Romeo."

@khazamula37 said:

"If this sangoma thinks sphatlo is his idea then all kasi people must stand up and fight for it we must get this share of the money ....nobody can claim that is the idea."

@Moshe5767 said:

How old is this Romeo? We have been having kota many years before he was born.

@MissLihleM said:

"But a kota is not his idea‍♀️, he’s gonna lose this one."

KFC and Entrepreneur clash over "Chicken Kota” idea, brand accused of stealing businessman’s creation

Briefly News previously reported KFC clashing with Romeo Malepe.

However, Vaal-based entrepreneur Romeo Malepe has accused the American fast food chain of stealing his idea.

Malepe said he approached a KFC holding company, Yum!, with the idea of a fried chicken-centred kota four years ago.

