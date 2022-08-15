DJ Sbu has finally responded to online trolls who have been dragging him for his decision to let his hair and beard grow

The businessman and music producer left fans and followers with more questions than answers with his new look

Responding to the nasty comments circulating on social media, DJ Sbu said people should focus on more important things

DJ Sbu has responded to the nasty comments on his unkempt hair and beard. The top singer and businessman said fans should focus on the content he is creating and leave his hair and beard alone.

DJ Sbu has reacted to his fans' nasty comments about his hair and beard. Image: @djsbulive.

Source: Instagram

Social media users have shared mixed feelings over the star's look. Fans started noticing that DJ Sbu was not cutting his facial hair and started sharing different comments.

According to The DailySun, the star responded to the trolls in a now-viral video. He said peeps should focus on more pressing issues in the country and leave his hair and looks alone. He said:

"There are more serious things we could be discussing in this country. Leave my ntshebe and hair alone. I have been working for many years, guys, and I don't have anything to prove."

The radio and television presenter also reassured his fans that all his well with him and his family. DJ Sbu also debunked the rumours that he is not bathing anymore. He added:

"Apparently, people are saying I don't bath. It doesn't mean that when one lets their beard or hair grow, they don't bath. Those who care about me, I am good and healthy. My team is okay, family is good, children are awesome, business is growing and we are working."

Source: Briefly News