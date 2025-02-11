Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise said the defending PSL champions sent a strong message after beating Orlando Pirates 4-1 on Saturday, 8 February 2025

Modise said Sundowns reminded everybody why they have been the dominant force in South Africa after opening a nine-point on top of the PSL log

Local football fans agreed with Modise on social media, saying Sundowns will continue to dominate local football as they head towards an eighth successive PSL title.

Popular former Mzansi footballer Teko Modise said Mamelodi Sundowns has reminded everybody why they are the dominant force in the PSL after beating Orlando Pirates 4-1.

The defending PSL champions thrashed Pirates on Saturday, 8 February 2025, and Modise said the performance sent a strong message to their doubters.

Modise said the performance at Loftus Versfeld was an indicator of Sundowns’ quality as it opened a nine-point lead at the top of the PSL log.

Teko Modise calls Mamelodi Sundowns the dominant side of the PSL

Watch Modise speak about Sundowns in the video below:

During a Sundowns' podcast on Twitter (X), Modise said the match was ‘men versus boys’ while he also showed appreciation for red-hot star Lucas Ribeiro.

Modise said:

“It was one of those games to separate men from boys and I think it was about time to remind people why Mamelodi Sundowns has been the dominant team for so long. Once you are at the top for too long then everybody wants to drag you down and that was the case with Sundowns and that’s the game that reminded everybody why Sundowns is Sundowns. Also, there are silly fights about who the footballer of the year is and we all know who the footballer of the year should be.”

Sundowns will face Galaxy in their next match, according to the tweet below:

Modise backs Sundowns to defend the PSL title

Following their victory over Pirates, Sundowns will face TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 11 February, and a victory will open a 12-point lead over Pirates, who will have two games in hand.

During his playing career, Modise represented SuperSport United, Cape Town City, Pirates and Sundowns while he also played 66 matches for Bafana Bafana before retiring in 2019.

The midfielder is still loved by local football fans, impressing them with his punditry work and his flashy lifestyle which includes wearing high-end fashion and driving expensive cars.

Fans agree with Modise

Masandawana fans agreed with Modise on social media, saying Sundowns will dominate local football as they edge closer to an eighth successive PSL title.

Pekwane Choma said Sundowns is the dominant team in the PSL:

“PSL stands for Premier Sundowns League.”

Mashigashiga Sello is a Downs fan:

“The sky is the limit.”

Lwandle Musa gave Downs a new nickname:

“The points machine.”

Chris Sentsomedi admires Teko:

“Teko never sugarcoats anything, puts it straight as it is. There should have been more goals against Pirates and we all know who is the footballer of the year.”

Marshal Khumalo backs Sundowns:

“We will continue to pick up points, we are Mamelodi Sundowns FC.”

Miguel Cardoso wants Mamelodi Sundowns to keep top-rated star

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said the club must do all they can to keep Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro in the PSL.

Ribeiro is the current top scorer in the PSL and has attracted interest from his former Belgian side SK Beveren and Championship team Burnley FC in England.

