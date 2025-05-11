Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana has made history by leading his club, Esperance Sportive de Tunis (ES Tunis), to the Tunisian league title in his very first season in North Africa.

On Sunday evening, ES Tunis clinched the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title with a commanding 5-0 win over Olympique Beja at the Stade du 7 Novembre. Mokwana, who had already made an impact throughout the season, joined the scoring party by coming off the bench in the second half to net his team’s fifth goal of the game.

With this win, ES Tunis secured the title with one match to spare, finishing the season on 65 points. The second-placed side, Monastir, trails with 61 points after 29 matches played.

Mokwana Sets Record in Tunisia

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwana became the first South African to win the Tunisian league title, marking a historic achievement in the competition's history.

This victory also marked the 34th league title for ES Tunis, making them the most successful club in Tunisian football history.

Mokwana’s historic season in Tunisia has not only made waves in the North African league but also solidified his legacy as one of South Africa’s finest football exports.

