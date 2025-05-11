Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly planning to part ways with Nasreddine Nabi despite leading them to victory in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

The Tunisian coach guided the Glamour Boys to a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the competition's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Coaches Who Can Replace Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs

Sports analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, spoke about reports claiming Kaizer Chiefs are working on letting Nabi go despite his recent Nedbank Cup success.

He analysed and explained the type of manager Amakhosi should appoint if they decide to part ways with the Tunisian tactician.

"Though I’m not in favour of Kaizer Chiefs parting ways with Nasreddine Nabi, if they are seriously considering that decision as reports suggest, then they must make the right call by appointing a perfect replacement," he said.

"They need a coach who can manage the team through the heartbreak of losing the coach who just delivered the Nedbank Cup. It must also be a manager with a good pedigree—perhaps even higher than Nabi—to show the players and fans that the club is planning big for the future and is not satisfied with merely short-term success."

Anuma went on to name two coaches who could slot in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs if the club decides to let go of Nabi this summer.

"I know Pitso Mosimane has been linked with several jobs since leaving Iranian side Esteghlal FC, but we cannot overemphasise the brilliance of the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach," he added.

"He is a proven winner and obviously has a higher pedigree compared to Nabi. With his vast experience in the Premier Soccer League and success outside South Africa, he would be the perfect replacement for the Tunisian mentor."

"Another coach to consider is Raul Caneda. The Spanish tactician is known for his modern football philosophies and his structured, attacking style of play, similar to Pep Guardiola's."

"Personally, I wouldn’t recommend Rulani Mokwena for Chiefs. I think he’s better suited for a team like Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns."

