Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi ended the long-term wait for a title at Amakhosi after defeating Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Glamour Boys took the lead through Gaston Sirino's penalty very early in the match, but they could not hold onto the lead as Evidence Makgopa levelled the scoreline.

South African midfielder Yusuf Maart sealed the victory for Amakhosi after scoring a beautiful volley in the closing stages of the game, giving his team a deserved victory.

Despite leading the team to victory in the Nedbank Cup, there are reports claiming Kaizer Chiefs are planning to part ways with Nabi, as they are not satisfied with his work.

Why Kaizer Chiefs Shouldn't Sack Nasreddine Nabi

Sports analyst Uche Anuma has explained why Kaizer Chiefs should not make the mistake of sacking Nabi at the end of this season, despite rumours circulating about their decision to part ways with the Tunisian gaffer.

"I think deciding to let Nasreddine Nabi go after winning the Nedbank Cup might turn out to be a mistake if they go with what recent reports are saying," he said.

"To be fair, I was hoping Chiefs would decide to let him go if he hadn't won the Nedbank Cup this weekend because the project he claimed is in transition needed something to hold onto that would eventually turn out good.

"They have a coach who has spent months with the players and is now coming off a title win, ending the club's ten-year wait. Sacking Nabi now will hurt that progression into next season."

Anuma also advised Kaizer Chiefs' board on what to do if they are not satisfied with Nabi's job and want to relieve him of his duties.

"If they are still clinging to the decision to let Nabi go, then they shouldn't do that at the end of this season," he added.

"The better time to let him go is if he starts next season on a bad note or if their performance in the middle of the campaign is not looking good.

"This will show that they've given Nabi time to prove his worth and the grace for winning a title."

