Zola 7 has broken his silence over the defamatory claims made by Pearl Thusi on social media about an abuse charge made against him

The actress felt the need to speak up saying she will not join the country in aiding Zola in any way as he is a GBV offender

The veteran musician has clapped back at Pearl telling the actress that she needs to get to know him before making such claims against him

Zola 7 has made it clear that he will not stay quiet and allow Pearl Thusi to make defamatory claims against him. The musician has clapped back at the actress' comment.

Sana Luma hitmaker, Zola 7, has rebutted Pearl Thusi's GBV accusations. The musician has told the actress, in a few words, to get to know him before making such huge claims against him.

Just last week, Pearl Thusi made it clear that she would not be joining the rest of Mzansi in making a financial contribution to Zola because he had a violence charge against him. The comment came after a social media user accused Mzansi celebs of letting one of their own suffering.

Pearl then said:

"The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky."

The South African reported that Pearl's concern stems from the musician's wife Sibongile Nkabinde's alleged domestic abuse, both emotional and physical, case against the Kwaito legend.

After seeing the comment, Zola chose to respond to the Queen Sono actress directly on social media.

@iamKhanyoM said:

"We've got bigger things to worry about than people who think like this. Even if it were true. We are all human beings. A man can't repent for the rest of his life. Let people live in their perfect world and you focus on being well."

@MalumBikbik tweeted:

"l don't know why this one even thinks she should have an opinion on #GBV after the stunt she & that friend of hers pulled on Bonang when she outed that #Nonke friend of theirs."

@Golden8Girl wrote:

"Zola never mind about those negative comments for now just focus on your health condition. People like Pearl only want attention on the wrong platform and at the wrong time. You will rise Guluva nation loves you few people are like Pearl."

Pearl Thusi snubs Zola 7, says she won’t support the Kwaito legend because of GBV allegations against him

Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has shared that she won't support Zola 7 because of the GBV allegations that were levelled against him a while ago.

Zola 7 is apparently going through a rough patch but the stunning media personality wants nothing to do with him. She made it clear that his controversial past still hangs over him like a dark cloud.

The actress was reacting to social media users who want to help Zola as a token of appreciation for his contribution in the entertainment industry and for how he helped needy people during his heyday.

