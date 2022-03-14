Veteran Mzansi musician Bonginkosi 'Zola 7' Dlamini has rubbished claims that Mamkhize gave him a one million Rand donation

Zola 7 issued a public statement following various media claims that the reality TV star and businesswoman MaMkhize had donated a lump sum to him

The statement states that Zola 7 has been receiving donations from various individuals, but he has not received millions

Zola 7 has rubbished claims that popular reality TV show star Shauwn' MaMkhize' Mkhize gave him a whooping one million Rand in donations.

Zola 7 has debunked claims that businesswoman MaMkhize gave him an R1m in donations. Image: @kwa_mammkhize and @jamazola7

The Yizo Yizo star's team stated various reports that he had been given the money after recently spending time with MaMkhize.

City Press reported that the Uthathakho presenter got the large donation through MaMkhize's football club Royal AM. According to a source close to the publication, the businesswoman and her son Andile Mpisane pledged to wire the money to Zola 7 after spending some time with him.

TimesLIVE has however reported that Zola 7, through his assistant Siki Kunene rubbished the claims. As a result, Kunene issued a statement to set the record straight. The statement read:

"Zola 7 is well and thankful for all your love and support. He is humbled by all the continued contributions. He is looking forward to more big things. He is receiving the necessary support," read the statement.

"Zola has not received any millions or R1m from any funder, as widely alleged. He continues to receive multiple donations from Africans who responded to the call since the account number was published."

According to The South African, Zola 7 thanked MaMkhize for her support and urged her not to be discouraged by the lies in the media.

"To MaMkhize, you are one of a kind and we hope you are not discouraged by incorrect reporting to assist where you can. You have given Zola love, hope and joy. That is a blessing on its own."

