Khanyi Mbau is no stranger to being talked about for her lifestyle choices and the brand new Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African has done just that

The media personality sparked quite the conversation with her co-stars when she told them that her 15-year-old daughter Khanukani lives on her own

As if that was not shocking enough, Mbau proceeded to tell castmates that her daughter has been given the freedom to experiment and find herself

The much-anticipated Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired. To no surprise, Khanyi Mbau is already a hot topic for the way she chooses to parent her teenage daughter.

The long-awaited Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired its first episode and Khanyi Mbau has already taken the centre of attention. The media personality left her castmates with their jaws on the floor when she told them about her parenting choices.

The South African reports that Mbau shared that she lets her 15-year-old daughter live in her very own apartment just next to hers. This would allow Khanukani the freedom to be who she really is, without her mother's interference.

If that wasn't shocking enough for Andile Ncube, Khanyi then proceeded to tell him how lax she has been about sex with the teenager. On the topic of virginity, Mbau said:

"Virginity can be lost or it can be stolen. So lost is when you are ready and it's a boy you think you are going to marry, you give it away. You love this guy, you are 15, you think you are going to marry him… you give it away.

"I said there’s no age for it. You can give away your virginity tomorrow night. It’s worse because you sleep in your own apartment."

News24 reports that Khanyi really took over the first episode of Young, Famous & African. On top of her controversy, the celeb also brought the entertainment factor with her expression and punchlines.

