Khanyi Mbau has just shared the exciting news of a brand new, first of its kind reality show called Young, Famous and African

The media personality had fans salivating in excitement as she took to her social media to tease the idea of a Netflix-related announcement

Mbau shared a snippet of the upcoming show and fans could catch glimpses of features from celebs such as Nadia Nakai

Khanyi Mbau is about to become a Netflix regular after her latest announcement. After teasing the idea of some massive news, the celeb has finally shared that she will be a part of the upcoming African celeb reality show called Young, Famous and African.

Khanyi Mbau announces the first global African reality show on Netflix, 'Young, Famous and African'. Image: @mbaureloaded, @nadianakai & @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau is definitely in her bag this year. The media personality has just shared that she, along with other African famous faces, has partnered up with Netflix to bring the very first African global reality show.

Mbau took to Instagram to share a trailer of what fans can expect from Young, Famous and African. In the exciting clip, it was revealed that Mzansi's very own Nadia Nakai and Andile Ncube will also feature on the show.

The celeb started prepping fans for this huge Netflix announcement this morning when she posted the streaming site's logo. Followers were not the slightest bit disappointed by the news as they took to the comments to share their reactions.

@laconco wrote:

"We Khanyi in screaming. Big up to the production for this promo fork."

@preciousflower31 said:

"Your ancestors are too loyal."

@goostch commented:

"Hayi, sis Khanyi you're making hott moves!! Everything that you're doing is just fire."

The show is set to premiere on 18th March 2022. News24 reports that in a statement about the new reality series, Netflix wrote:

"This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities,"

"Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright."

Source: Briefly News