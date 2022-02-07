Makhadzi and Master KG's new single titled Kulakwe is raking in numbers hence the couple has been applauded for their talent

The Limpopo-born couple dropped the track a few days ago and it gathered 100 000 views on YouTube in less than a day after it dropped

The singer and music producer's fans shared that the track is lit and praised the Jerusalema hitmaker for going in hard with the beat

Makhadzi and Master KG are raking in numbers with their new single. The couple dropped Kulakwe recently and the single is already raking in the numbers.

Makhadzi and Master KG's have dropped a new single, 'Kulakwe'.

Source: Instagram

The singer and music producer teamed-up and released the single just a few weeks after confirming that they're back together. Kulakwe dropped on Friday morning, 4 February.

Taking to Twitter, Makhadzi shared that the song gathered 100 000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours after they dropped it. The lit track also made it on iTunes Top 3 on its release date, according to ZAlebs.

Peeps took to Makhadzi's comment section on the micro-blogging app and praised them for releasing another banger.

@sitso87 said:

"You deserve it. Great vocals. You make a great combo with your man. @MasterKGsa was showing off with the beat. It's on repeat! Loud speakers nezi phuzwayo. Phambili nontombi!"

@Langa92934062 wrote:

"The song is just hot hot, shout out to Master KG the beats are hitting very hard."

@MikeManku said:

"This is my day starter. I started playing it this morning. It gives me wings."

@LukasMalose added:

"Been repeating the song the whole day....You never disappoint Khadzi!! Keep on shining. Ndaa."

Master KG kisses and calls Makhadzi his wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG and Makhadzi are back together. The two Limpopo-born stars shared a kiss while performing on stage recently.

Scores of the Jerusalema hitmaker and Ghanama singer's fans went gaga when their faves shared the intimate moment during a recent performance. Master KG went on to call Makhadzi his "wife" while they were still on stage.

The clip of the successful musos kissing was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many tweeps said they're happy the two artists are finally back together. They had announced the end of their romance in 2020 to focus on their careers.

