Makhadzi and Master KG Have Mzansi Begging for More, Video Has Over 150k Views

Makhadzi and Master KG have stunned their fans and the music industry with their latest track

The song Kulakwe has been labelled a 'banger' and has already received over 150 000 views on YouTube

The track also made it to iTunes Top 3 and fans have taken to the internet to react to the hit single

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi has been infected with Makhadzi and Master KG latest collaboration. The couple literally broke the internet when their video snapped up over 100k views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Makhadzi and Master KG have broken the internet with their latest single 'Kulakwe'. Photo credit: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The track, Kulakwe, has also reached the top three on iTunes. Makahdzi let her fans know that she was overwhelmed by their support.

Makhadzi and Master KG have been warmly embraced by South Africa and the music they make together is something special.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users have flooded the internet with their reactions to the new hit single

@NtsakoSharone:

"Keep enjoying your weekend with #Kulakwe by Makhadzi ft MasterKg

It's a banger ."

@ManugaThendo:

"What I love about Makhadzi and Master KG is that they are versatile. Everything they touch turns into gold they really went all out on this song #Kulakwe"

@Khadzinator:

"Makhadzi and Master KG.

Makhadzi is currently in studio experimenting new sounds with her Soulmate. Makhadzi believes in evolving as an artist and that has resulted in her becoming the Female Leader in SA. Leading single #Kulakwe will be out Midnight.

This is Love."

@MotherExcellent:

"When God intervenes. I'm so happy for @MakhadziSA and @MasterKGsa not only are they a beautiful couple but their music is amazing #Kulakwe."

"My soulmate": Makhadzi praises Master KG in a bday message, peeps follow suit

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Master KG celebrates successfully making it through another year on Earth today and Makhadzi is showing him some love. The Ghanama hitmaker took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures of her and her bae for the occasion.

As if the images she uploaded weren’t adorable enough, Makhadzi went in even more with the cuteness with her caption. She wrote from her heart when wishing her man a happy birthday, saying:

“Besides being my soulmate, you are one of the most humble artists I have ever met. Happy birthday to you and may God bless you with many years.”

Source: Briefly News