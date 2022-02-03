Sithelo Shozi has finally launched her lux kiddies clothing line following her break up with wealthy bae Andile Mpisane

The stunner's store named Baby M will only be available online for now, according to recent reports

Peeps applauded Sithelo for deciding to make her own money a few weeks after her public breakup with her wealthy baby daddy

Sithelo Shozi is making major moves in the business world. The stunner trended for all the wrong reasons recently when her wealthy baby daddy married another lady but that has not stopped her from doing her own thing.

Sithelo Shozi has finally launched her online store, Baby M. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

The DJ took to social media recently to announce her new business. She has launched a designer clothing line for kids. The Baby M store is based online from now.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and reposted a video Sithelo shared when she launched the kiddies store.

Peeps applauded Sithelo for dusting herself up and using her fame to get some coins for herself especially after her break up with Andile Mpisane, reports ZAlebs.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"She must make her own money now."

@NTHABEETee said:

"So proud of her. This is a perfect time to execute business ideas, she's in demand and is always trending smart girl."

@NolwaziLwarh commented:

"Sebenza wena girl. Go collect all the coins."

@Bongeka___ wrote:

"Andile getting married ignited the fire in her."

@PumPum_Radebe said:

"Proud of her."

