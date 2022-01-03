Yoh: Mzansi Goes Gaga After Master KG Kisses & Calls Makhadzi His Wife on Stage

Master KG and Makhadzi's fans have been going gaga on social media since the Jerusalema hitmaker called the singer his wife on stage

The two Limpopo musicians were performing live recently when they decided to kiss each other in front of scores of fans

The stars had revealed that they broke up in 2020 to focus on their music careers but the latest kiss confirmed they're back together

Master KG and Makhadzi are seemingly back together. The two Limpopo-born stars shared a kiss while performing on stage recently.

Mzansi went crazy when Master KG kissed and called Makhadzi his wife. Image: @masterkgsa, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Scores of the Jerusalema hitmaker and Ghanama singer's fans went gaga when their faves shared the intimate moment during a recent performance. Master KG went on to call Makhadzi his "wife" while they were still on stage.

The clip of the successful musos kissing was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Many tweeps said they're happy the two artists are finally back together. They had announced the end of their romance in 2020 to focus on their careers, according to TshisaLIVE.

@MansOpinions said:

"Makhadzi and Master KG reminding SA to drink a lot of water... That Kiss."

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Honesty Master KG and Makhadzi back together is the best news to end 2021, am so happy for them."

@VersatileMan26 commented:

"Good move for him plus she's also talented and successful like him!"

@asante_nyiko68 wrote:

"I've been telling people that these two didn't break-up. Just wanted people to be out of their business."

@debongz19 added:

"Limpopo Jay-Z and Beyonce."

Makhadzi's fans convinced Master KG is still her boo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media detectives are convinced that Master KG is back together with Makhadzi. The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Ghanama singer were once an item but it was reported that their relationship apparently ended in tears a while back.

Makhadzi sparked their dating rumours again after she posted a video of herself with an unnamed bae cruising in a whip. According to ZAlebs, the star said she loves it when bae is driving her in her Facebook post.

Later on the same day, Master KG also took to Facebook and posted a snap of himself with Makhadzi and his collaborator, Zanda Zakuza. Peeps noticed that Makhadzi was rocking the same clothes that she wore in the video she posted earlier.

Source: Briefly News