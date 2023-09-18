Mam'Mkhize couldn't hide her facial expression after a fan named Shabba asked her for R100

The video was posted online by Entertainment Commentator Jabulani Macdonald and her reaction caught the attention of social media users

The viral clip of Shawn sparked a debate as some netizens said she should've given him, and others said she looked annoyed

Yet again, Mam'Mkhize finds herself at the centre of controversy. The reality TV star recently found herself trending online after a clip of her looking annoyed went viral.

A fan asks Mam'Mkhize for money

Mam'Mkhize has been the talk of town after she recently topped the trend list.

The businesswoman is best known for her generosity and giving back to the community regularly, but this time around, she was rubbed off badly.

A video of a fan who goes by the name Shabba circulated the streets of Twitter. In the video, the man is heard asking the businesswoman for money at the stadium.

At first, Shauwn laughed it off, but when he shouted her name again, asking for an R100, the reality TV star seemingly couldn't hide her facial expression any longer as it was evident that she was now annoyed by what Shabba was doing.

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald shared the video on his timeline and captioned it:

"Mamkhize’s reaction."

Check out the video below:

Netizens respond to the video of Mam'Mkhize's reaction

Shortly after the video made rounds online, social media users shared their honest opinions regarding the video. Tweeps were divided as some thought the fan was rude and he could've just asked her nicely, while others thought that she should've just given it to him:

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Daaaamn, she's annoyed.

@Mashoto_ wrote:

"Yoh she’s so annoyed."

@BuhleMahlangu14 responded:

"It was gonna be soo cool if she actually gave him."

@BlessingBungane wrote:

"She’s annoyed. As she should. That’s was disrespectful."

@Nduduzomncube4 replied:

"Akayzwisisi kahle leyo uMamkhize."

@Consumercommuni said:

"Abantu mabayeke ukudina."

@Nximakwe2 responded:

"Knowing her ubengamnika but this one is Disrespectful."

@SimonLSelane wrote:

"She also can’t say she doesn’t have it."

