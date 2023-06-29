Makhadzi is crossing her fingers that the embarrassing fashion blunder she endured never happens again

Leading up to her birthday celebration, Makhadzi said she will be hosting fans at Eyadini in Durban on 30 June

She hopes her outfit will be better than the Beyoncé-inspired outfit she wore, which saw her name trending for all the wrong reasons

It seems as though Makhadzi has learned from her mistakes and hopes she will never repeat them.

Makhadzi will be having a birthday celebration on Friday, 30 June, at Eyadini in Durban. Image: @makhadzisa, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The multi award-winning singer got trolled for her bodysuit, inspired by Beyonce's The Lion King outfit.

As she gears up for another gig this weekend, Makhadzi said she is crossing her fingers that she never makes the same fashion blunder again.

"I don't want this anymore," says Makhadzi as she gears up for her birthday celebration

The South African reported that Makhadzi will celebrate her birthday on Friday, 30 June, at Eyadini in Durban.

Taking to Twitter, the Ghanama hitmaker said:

"I am hosting my birthday celebration at Eyadini Durban this Friday 30th. I am crossing my fingers for my outfit, I don’t want this anymore."

Fans react to Makhadzi's tweet on hoping for a better outfit

@SanelisiweNdle3 said:

"Yeah yoooo pray hard coz this one must never happen again."

@Notaxxi said:

"Did you only notice that overall is not make sure after wearing it that day, or you wore it knowing?"

@TheeClementine said:

"Show us the outfit in advance so we can advise you where we can yabo."

@MtoloSam said:

"Why don't you get a stylist?"

@Ed_Just_Ed said:

"So you really went out wearing that? Eh."

Makhadzi explains why she wore that bodysuit at a gig

Attempting to explain why she decided to wear that outfit, Makhadzi said although her outfit was terrible, she was proud of herself for stepping on that stage and giving it her best.

“That jumpsuit was not making sure. But I am proud of myself that I went on stage and performed like there is no tomorrow, I knew I was going to have to explain.”

Makhadzi shades Open Mic following their nasty public fight

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi threw shade at her former management company Open Mic Productions.

This was when she announced that she would release new music under her label, Makhadzi Entertainment.

The two entities parted ways when there was miscommunication and disagreements among them.

