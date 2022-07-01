Makhadzi took to social media to thank fans for all the birthday wishes that she received on her special day

Makhadzi share d her gratitude as she shared some stunning pictures of what she wore for her birthday

d Fans were happy to wish Makhadzi once again a happy birthday as many showered the singer with compliments

Beloved musician Makhadzi had her 25th birthday at the end of June when she received countless birthday wishes.

Makhadzi had her birthday on 30 June and she shared that she is thankful to her supporters on her special day. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Fans flooded her comment sections on social media to wish her a happy birthday, and the musician was touched.

Makhadzi grateful for fans' birthday wishes

In a follow-up post from the pictures she uploaded on her birthday, Makhadzi took the time to thank everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

Makhadzi looked gorgeous in a blue outfit that she wore for her birthday. The musician says she enjoyed her birthday and all the messages she received.

Fans commented with well-wishes and appreciated Makhadzi's gesture.

@mathaboRachi1 commented:

"You look absolutely stunning "

@Stix34208431 wrote:

"If you enjoyed I'm happy for you."

@BhembeSibu commented:

"The make-up was on point, once again happy birthday queen."

@VhulendaKindne2 commented:

" You are welcome Queen❤️We love you.

"Our very own makoti": Master KG celebrates Makhadzi's bday with a sweet message

Briefly News previously reported Master KG is in love with his boo, Makhadzi. The Jerusalema hitmaker took to his timeline to wish Makhadzi a happy birthday when she turned 26 on Thursday, 30 June.

The Limpopo-born music producer and the singer have been dating for a minute. Their romance has been mud by rumours of breakups, but the lovebirds are still going strong.

