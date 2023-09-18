An adorable girl who gave herself a face beat with her mother's makeup had netizens on TikTok in stitches

The little girl is seen in the clip packing on the powder and marvelling at her work in the compact mirror

She has become a viral sensation on the platform, and the hilarious footage clocked more than 24 million views

A cute toddler went viral for playing with makeup. Image: @pulsesenegal

Source: TikTok

One toddler won the hearts of people when she gave herself a spooky makeover with pressed powder.

Toddler with makeup wows the internet

The video of the curious girl was uploaded on TikTok by @pulsesenegal. It shows the baby applying the makeup and staring at her amazing work.

The footage brought a smile to millions of people and over 13,000 people reacted in the comments with admiration.

TikTok users amazed by playful baby

Many predicted that the adorable kid was going to become a cosmetologist or makeup artist in future.

Some took pleasure in watching her tiny hands transform her cute face with coloured powder that did not match her skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Cute toddler wins hearts on TikTok

Netizens could not stop complimenting the kid and they captured in the video.

Read some of the comments below:

@dinakkay3 said:

"The smile when she looks in the mirror. "

@basantlimbu410 mentioned:

"Ok you are so beautiful baby, no more makeup."

@shezmanoush joked:

"She's my daughter where did you find her? Bless her."

@drben247 wrote:

"Amazingly beautiful."

@Keeper posted:

"Legendary cosmetologist."

@BeautyMacaulay08 added:

"The most beautiful girl in the world."

@aman stated:

"You are done there you need lipstick only."

@BourlayeCoulibal975 commented:

"The most beautiful lady in the world. Nice make up, she looks just like Michelle Obama."

@SundusNur stated:

"Well done."

