A young girl kept passengers on a delayed flight entertained with her dance performance to a hit amapiano song

The confident girl is seen in a clip showing off her impressive footwork as onlookers capture her with their phones

The video of the energetic girl quickly spread on social media and was a hit among Mzansi people

A girl performed for passengers on a delayed flight in Durban. Image: @nikzanwaben

Source: TikTok

Waiting for a plane to take off while cooped up with strangers can be an unpleasant experience.

Girl delights passengers

However, a young girl brought unexpected joy to passengers stuck on a delayed plane at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

She performed a spirited dance performance to Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo.za. Her confidence was on full display as onlookers on the plane eagerly recorded her mesmerising moves on their phones.

Video of lit moves spreads online

This heartwarming moment was shared on TikTok by @nikzanwaben and put a smile on viewers' faces.

The footage got hundreds of likes and was viewed 25,000 times. It reminded people that happiness can be found even in unexpected places.

Viewers rave about the girl's moves

@user5465366125978 asked:

"Why did she pull your hand?"

@MsElliot stated:

"Yes girl."

@NTWAGAE@24 added:

"Babe mi fly miya kwihi."

Source: Briefly News