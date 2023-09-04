This teenage girl was dancing on the coffee table when her dad walked in and started hyping her

TikTok user @relayrelebe shared the video, letting the world know that her dad is her number-one fan

People loved seeing how chilled the father was and shared how they wish theirs was this supportive

When you hear of a father finding his teenage daughter dancing on a table, hype is the last thing you'd think, right? Well, this father was there for his baby girl, cheering her on as she busted some impressive moves on their coffee table.

This young lady shared the video, letting the world know that her dad is her number-one fan. Image: TikTok / @relayrelebe

It is so important for a girl to have a supportive father who she can openly be herself with and know will always have her back. This girl is blessed beyond measure!

TikTok video shows teenage girl dancing on table

This video shows TikTok user @relayrelebe casually dancing on the coffee table in her parents' home when her dad strolls in. The man did not do what you'd expect, instead, he stood beside his daughter and hyped her moves.

You can see that love lives here, judgement free. Take a look:

Cool dad gets mad respect from Mzansi

While some couldn't believe how chilled the dad was, they loved his energy and prayed their parents would be this cool about things.

Read some of the comments:

Noxolo Ngcobo shared:

“my dad would be like ‘kodwa lendlovu ezongbulalela osofa!’”

Mamazo_Nonhlie's dad would not have been the hype:

“My dad would side eye me ngivele ngehle esofeni ☺️”

sweeet.sza loves it:

“Now that's a real hype man right there!”

Kea_ masenya misses her dad:

“How I wish my dad was around at the times.”

The Peach one wanted to know:

“Where’s your mom akudilize ngi shova phezulu kwe coffee table yakhe?”

