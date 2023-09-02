A father wanted to take his child to Gold Reef City but didn't have money, so he improvised with things around the house

One video went viral as it shows the father doing the most to make sure his beloved kid has lots of fun

Online users were touched after seeing that the kid was having fun with a loving dad by her side

A TikTok video of a doting father with his daughter left many touched. People were thoroughly immersed in a video of a dad doing his best to entertain his kid.

A TikTok video shows a man making a Gold Reef city ride for his daughter, leaving Mzansi touched. Image:@qriosity_sa

The video of the dad received thousands of likes. Netizens commented, gushing over the doting father.

Man creates Gold Reef City for free

A father,@qriosity_sa, showed people they can always have fun with their children no matter the budget. In the video, the man used to flat-screen play a roller coaster ride and then put his child in a bucket to imitate the movement.

Watch the cute moment below:

Online users touched by cute dad

Many people who watched the video thought the daughter and dad were adorable. Peeps commented, singing his praises for being a great dad.

rea 023 said:

"Guys can’t we do a crowdfund thingy and sponsor their trip to Goldfreef?? This is heartwarming."

ofentsematlala added:

"This is amazing, she’s definitely going to remember this."

Mpiny wrote:

"Daddy of the year."

K2G commenteD:

"That beats going to Gold Reef not gonna lie."

Xoliswa_Reborn gushed:

"My inner child would like this, you're the best daddy."

Parent-kid moments melt SA hearts

Mzansi peeps love to see happy children. A dad went viral taking care of all his triplets at the same time.

