Harriet Manamela opened up about how happy she is to be back plating Meikie on Skeem Saam after Florence Masebe replaced her temporarily

Harriet Manamela had to take a hiatus due to surgery, and she fully recovered to make it back on local screens

On Skeem Saam. Harriet Manamela plays Meikie, and she was sorely missed by viewers during her absence

Harriet Manamela is officially back on South African TV. The Skeem Saam actress was on a break from the screen and was replaced by Florence Masebe.

Harriet Manamela was candid about her temporary absence from Skeem Saam. The actress shared her exctirment to play Mekie again.

Harriet Manamela speaks Skeem Saam return

Skeem Saam viewers saw Harriet Manamela once again as Meikie on 2 August 2024. According to the Daily Sun, she said that healing from hip surgery was challenging but that she relied on God and her ancestors. She explained:

“I mostly concentrated on my recovery and when I was at my weakest that's when the Universe made me aware that my life has & will always be in my God's and ancestors' hands,

Harriet Manamela thanks fans

The actress on Skeem Saam was also grateful for her supporters who stood by her during her absence. She said:

“Kea leboga from the bottom of my humble heart to you my fans my supporters for cheering for me and wishing me well. Ke boile bana besho let the beat goes on, lenna ke Thabile."

