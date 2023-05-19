A shocking revelation in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: According to Zandie Khumalo, her sister Kelly Khumalo allegedly assaulted by Mandisa, Senzo's wife

Zandie Khumalo's testimony detailed Mandisa's alleged attack on Kelly, pulling out her braids

Social media was ablaze with reactions as South Africans questioned the validity of the claims and demanded further investigation

Zandie Khumalo alleged Kelly Khumalo was assaulted by Senzo's wife Mandisa.

Source: Instagram

In a shocking turn of events during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, it has come to light that Kelly Khumalo was allegedly assaulted by Mandisa, the wife of the late soccer star.

Zandie Khumalo has revealed that Kelly was allegedly assaulted by Mandisa, Meyiwa's wife

According to Zandie Khumalo, after receiving the devastating news of Senzo's passing in the hospital, Mandisa forcefully entered the room along with some companions and physically attacked Kelly.

Mandisa then pointed an accusatory finger at Kelly, screaming that she was responsible for Senzo's demise.

Live tweeting the story, @Newzroom405 wrote:

"Zandile Khumalo says after being told that Senzo passed away in the hospital, Senzo's wife Mandisa came with her friends and went straight to Kelly, assaulted her and pulled out two of her braids. She adds that Mandisa then pointed at Kelly, screaming and saying she had killed Senzo."

Zandie's revelation has sent shockwaves around the South African Twitterverse

This new revelation stunned South Africans who went on to comment:

@dwanat6 said:

"It is a lie."

@pushkins798 said:

"Did Kelly open an assault case against those people? I don't think so 'cause it's probably a lie!"

@FaredaVandeKaap commented:

"When will women stop attacking each other because their men cheat on them? Instead, they put up with it (for whatever reason), & fight with each other for possession of the guy, who's probably already cheating on both of them with someone else: Have some self-respect, ladies!"

@mphokeedwin said:

"Lies."

@McFumbata said:

"Who counted the braids??? How precise."

@mankotjane said:

"But that is not what Mthoko said."

