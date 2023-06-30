Former police officer Lucky Mudau will be serving his 25-year sentence at home

The former cop was convicted of the murder of the mother of his child Lebogang Monene at Tembisa Hospital

South Africans believe the former police officer gave himself the worst sentence by shooting and paralysing himself

JOHANNESBURG - The former police officer who murdered the mother of his children in the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital will not be serving any jail time.

Former Joburg cop Lucky Mudau will spend any time in prison following the murder of Lebogang Monene. Images: @Am_Blujay & KAE News/Facebook

Lucky Mudau fatally shot Lebogang Monene before attempting suicide. Mudua survived the shooting and is now a wheelchair-bound quadriplegic.

High Court sentences former cop to 25 years

According to TimesLIVE, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Mudau to 25 years, wholly suspended for five years.

The court also ruled that Mudua would go to prison and serve his sentence at home because there is no correctional service facility that can accommodate him.

The High Court stated that the decision not send Mudau to prison stems from the testimony of Dr Raymond Mathebula, from the Tshwane Rehabilitation Centre, who outlined Mudau's condition.

Mudau is paralysed from the neck down and cannot do anything for himself, including going to the bathroom.

Lebogang Monene's family upset her killer will not spend a day in prison

Speaking to News24, Monene's uncle, Ephriam Monene, told the publication that they are not happy with the sentence handed down to Mudau.

Ephriam stated they were shocked and disappointed because they felt the state should have hired a doctor to determine whether Mudau would ever walk again.

The uncle added that they were disappointed that Mudau's family never visited the family to pay their condolences.

South Africans react to Lucky Mudau's sentence

@tshepikgaladi said:

"This man really paralysed himself? Bathong lena. No mara I salute Lebo’s ancestors. Gape, this man is suffering. Strength to her family."

@MvulaneDo said:

"He has sentenced himself."

@NcilasheMsuthu said:

"This is the kind of death he deserves. To suffer for the rest of his miserable waste of life."

@sspmagubane said:

"Well, he gets to make his family suffer for his crime! Now they have to take turns bathing him, feeding him, dressing him - even the expense of pampers and cleaning him down there! What kind of life is this? It's definitely worse than a life sentence!"

@cossykam said:

"This one will suffer for his life. Imagine not being able to do anything for yourself. So now his family must make sure that there is someone watching and helping him every minute. That's no life. It's more than jail."

