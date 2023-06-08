Lucky Mudau, the former police officer convicted of his wife's murder, is still awaiting sentence

The Johannesburg High Court heard that Mudua could not be accommodated in many prisons because of his quadriplegic status

Mudau was left paralysed after murdering Lebo Monene and turning the gun on himself

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer convicted for the murder of his wife, who worked at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg, has still not been sentenced.

Quadriplegic former police officer Lucky Mudau has not been sentenced for the 2022 murder of his wife, Lebo Monene. Images: African_TimesSA/Twitter & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng High Court is still waiting to hear if any prison can accommodate the quadriplegic former cop.

Former Joburg police officer after an attempted murder-suicide

In February 2022, Lucky Mudau murdered his wife, Lebo Monene, at the Tembisa Hospital parking lot. Shortly after shooting Monene, Mudau turned the gun on himself in an attempt to take his own life, reports PowerFM.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to News24, Mudau survived the shooting but was left paralysed. The former cop has not been able to do anything for himself since the shooting and relies on diapers and catheters to use the bathroom.

Mudau cannot use his lower and upper body because of his disability and needs a 24-hour caregiver. He was classified as a C5 quadriplegic and had no prospect of rehabilitation.

Former cop's sentencing on hold because of lack of accessibility in prison

A witness testifying in Mudau's sentencing told the Gauteng High in Johannesburg that the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility does not have the capabilities to accommodate a quadriplegic inmate.

Deputy manager of nursing at Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, Ntombentsha Ndamase, said the facility only offers primary healthcare services.

This frustrated Judge William Karam, who stated that Ndamase's statement did not help determine whether there is a prison in South Africa that can cater to a quadriplegic inmate.

Judge Karam asked for a senior-level official to say whether such a prison exists in South Africa, reports News24.

South Africans react to the former cop's sentencing delay

@Tshidi_G said:

"He must go to prison. They will find people in the same condition. Hei, he must go to jail that one; he will be just fine."

@Sizwe19920921 said:

"He can be taken to where the accommodated Oscar Pistorius."

@SirDavid_Dashe said:

"House arrest."

@sis_bm said:

"If he stays outside, he will finish himself off he still looks depressed he must be in jail and suffer consequences first, then release him."

@nelsonkatleho said":

"This guy is in hell already."

@Zulu_THFC said:

"There is no need for jail his fate has been decided."

Nurses at Tembisa Hospital fearing for their lives after hospital shooting

Briefly News previously reported that a policeman shot a nurse at Tembisa Hospital before turning the gun on himself. The incident has left nurses worried that their lives are in danger at the hospital.

The nurse who was murdered was 30-year-old Lebo Monene. The policeman and Monene allegedly had a verbal argument before he shot her.

One of the other nurses working at the hospital blames security guards for not preventing the murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News