A policeman fatally shot a nurse at Tembisa Hospital yesterday, causing other nurses to fear they will suffer the same fate

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa has slammed the shooting and requested that policies allowing police to bring firearms into hospitals be revised

Tembisa Hospital was closed to new patients and visitors after the incident but has since reopened to the public

TEMBISA - Yesterday (9 February), a policeman shot a nurse at Tembisa Hospital before turning the gun on himself. The incident has left nurses worried that their lives are in danger at the hospital.

The nurse who was murdered was 30-year-old Lebo Monene. The policeman and Monene allegedly had a verbal argument before he shot her. One of the other nurses working at the hospital blames security guards for not preventing the murder.

"We think we are safe when we are here at work, but we are no longer safe at all. The security did their job, it's just that police have access to come to the hospital with their guns. We can't blame the security because he took advantage," the nurse said.

Denosa responds to Tembisa Hospital shooting

According to IOL, The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has condemned the incident and wants the policeman to be tried once he has recovered from his injuries. Denosa added that the policeman abused his privilege to be able to enter a hospital with a firearm.

Simphiwe Gada, Denosa's chairperson for Gauteng, said that counselling was provided for patients and staff who witnessed the incident. However, Gada suggested that healthcare facilities should revise their policies regarding allowing firearms on site.

In a statement, the Gauteng Department of Health announced that the hospital had reopened and that provincial leaders visited the home of Monene's family to offer their condolences.

South Africans react to Tembisa Hospital shooting

@gthandazam remarked:

"Air lifted to a private hospital after murdering a nurse!"

@lilian_pastor shared:

"What a sad story."

@MakukuleZamo believes:

@riqosypo said:

"At a hospital! The plot thickens for sure. The state of affairs in the country is bad..."

@reneilwepilane shared:

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that yesterday morning (9 February), a policeman drove a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle with its blue lights on to Tembisa Hospital and, once there, parked the car in the parking lot closest to the Accident and Emergency Department.

The policeman made a cellphone call to a SAPS colleague, aged 30, who joined him at the hospital. The second policeman, who was a constable on duty, shot the enrolled nursing assistant and then shot himself.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health statement, the nurse was fatally injured and died at the scene. The policeman was severely injured and is in critical condition. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

