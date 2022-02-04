The Dallas Police Department (DPD) employed the tool of dance and music to announce that recruitment into the force is on

In a video shared online, two of their officers danced to You Want to Bam Bam and interpreted the song well

Nigerians on Instagram who reacted to the video said that officers in the country dare not dance in their uniforms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has used a very special way to post their recruitment exercise online in a short video.

On their Instagram page, two officers who are white and black gave a lovely performance to You Want to Bam Bam song.

The two men danced well in an attempt to pass their message. Photo source: @dallaspd

Source: Instagram

Apply and join us

The video started with the black officer asking his white contemporary if he wants to bam bam and chill with the big boys.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Atop their heads were layered words that read:

"You want to join DPD?"

While the two officers danced, more words came on the video asking interested applicants to call a provided number.

Watch the interesting video below:

Nigerians gave interesting reactions

When the video was reshared by a Nigerian Instagram handle, @gossipboyz, below were the reactions:

princekadiri_ said:

"Any Nigeria police that tries this will be sacked."

blessed_joyken said:

"Nigerian police cannot be happy like this God help us."

barbie_wearscloset said:

"If na Naija now, them go lock them for guard room."

alpha.lima.foxtrot said:

"People wey no get joy; how? Dem no fit, abeg! Neexxxxxxt!"

omababy07 said:

"This one sweet my belle abeg."

real_yeazy said:

"The day Nigeria police station becomes as neat and arranged as this, that’s the day change hits Nigerians."

Thousands applied to join NPF

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that 127,491 candidates who applied to join the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) will from Tuesday, February 1, storm the various state police command headquarters nationwide for physical screening.

It was gathered that the applicants consist of 104,403 from the north and 23,088 from the southern part of the country. A wireless message directed the applicants to resume at specified police commands with effect from February 1-20.

The Force in its official Facebook page directed applicants to appear with their National Identity Number, original and duplicate copies of credentials, certificates of origin, birth certificates or declaration of age, printouts of application and duly completed guarantor’s forms.

Source: Briefly News