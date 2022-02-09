A policeman arrived at Tembisa Hospital and tried to commit murder-suicide by shooting a nurse and then turning the gun on himself

The enrolled nursing assistant was killed at the scene and the policeman survived but has critical injuries

Tembisa Hospital has decided to close its doors for the time being to allow the police to investigate the crime scene

TEMBISA - This morning (9 February), a policeman drove a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle with its blue lights on to Tembisa Hospital and once there, parked the car in the parking lot closest to the Accident and Emergency Department.

The policeman made a cellphone call to a SAPS colleague, aged 30, who joined him at the hospital. The second policeman, who was on duty, shot the enrolled nursing assistant and then shot himself.

According to a statement by the Gauteng Department of Health, the nurse was fatally injured and died at the scene. The policeman was severely injured and is in critical condition.

The hospital's response to the murder-suicide attempt

Tembisa Hospital decided that it would not be accepting any new patients or visitors for the time being. The hospital's calls have been diverted to surrounding health facilities. The closure also enables the police to conduct their investigation of the crime scene, eNCA reports.

Staff and patients will be provided with counselling services to process the shock from the incident and debrief after the experience. The hospital is expected to reopen within the next few days and a statement will be released when this happens.

This is a developing story and the SAPS are expected to release a statement on the incident later today. The motive is unknown at this stage.

South Africans react to Tembisa Hospital shooting

@PreciousRanoto remarked:

"This is so sad!"

@magiya85 believes:

"A gun in the hand of a mentally unstable person is never a defensive weapon. Thorough background checks must be done before an individual gets a gun licence and buys a gun. Too many guns in the hands of too many wrong people are a danger to ordinary citizens."

@_Lesego24 shared:

"He doesn't deserve medical care. He just killed a nurse and they expect her colleagues who just witnessed this gruesome act to treat this evil man. He must be left to die."

@Thobile_Petu said:

"He better survive this, and may it haunt him! He must also live until 100!"

@SNkoala asked:

"What have we done?"

