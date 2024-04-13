South African musician Tyla received her flowers from Forbes Africa after her rapid rise to global fame

The Grammy-winning musician represented South Africa well, and her accomplishments got attention from Forbes Africa

Tyla has been hogging headlines since she went viral, and her latest achievement with Forbes Africa had people raving

Tyla has yet another win in the bag. The South African musician won a Grammy award, and her career has only gone up from there.

Tyla is Forbes Africa cover girl for April and is one of the high achievers who made the 30 under 30 list. Image: Lionel Hahn / Natasha Campos

Source: Getty Images

Forebs Africa paid attention to Tyla in a big way with their latest issue. The publication also gave flowers to South African actress Ama Qamata.

Tyla celebrated by Forbes Africa

In an Instagram post, Forbes Africa announced that Tyla was their latest cover girl for April. The Water musician told her story as she was one of the youngsters listed for the magazine's 30 Under 30.

For the April issue, Tyla opened up about her ambition and dream. She was quoted saying that her latest wins are only the beginning and that she is confident there will be more Grammys to come as she represents Africa. See the post below:

Ama Qamata makes 30 under 30 Forbes list

Blood and Water actress Ama Qamata also made it onto Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2024. In an Instagram post, she said that she was honoured to be featured on the May 2024 cover with others.

babyboy.http applauded Ama:

"Well deserved cover girl."

chrisvegamusic's was impressed:

"Nobody who's been following your career for the last four years is surprised by this. You are one of the most important talents to come out of South Africa in years. I can't wait to see your next endeavor."

Tyla fans congratulate her on Forbes 2024 cover

Online users were raving about Tyla's Forbes Africa cover. People could not stop complimenting her for all her achievements.

@MondeZuku56110 gushed:

"South Africa's pride."

@Mok43623Tumelo added:

"The winning team."

@Ngwaga_Vee said:

"Tyla is a fine girl."

@Ceeweh_Siwe applauded:

"She ate, she's so gorgeous anyway congrats keep winning."

Tyla shows love to SA dance ahead of tour

Briefly News previously reported that our girl, Tyla, is getting ready for her tour and revealed that she wants South African dancers when she hits the stage. Speaking in an interview, the Grammy Award-winner highlighted how special native South Africans are in dance and wants to share that with the rest of the world.

It looks like South Africa's official niece, Tyla, is considering going back on stage to finish what she almost started - her tour.

Briefly News reported that the singer had to cancel her anticipated tour due to a recurring injury that needed to be treated before she hit the stage.

