YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has achieved one of the most coveted milestones by anyone under the age of 30

Lasizwe Dambuza is officially on the Forbes 30 under 30 list, in recognition of his years of hard work creating content

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated his achievement and got candid when reflecting on where he came from and where he is now

Lasizwe Dambuza has one of the biggest Youtube channels in South Africa. Thanks to his talent, the content creator is now on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Forbes 30 under 30 recently included Lasizwe Dambuza in their prestigious list and the content creator felt honoured.

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated his win across social media, and many were in awe of his achievement.

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrates Forbes 30 under 30

According to TimesLIVE, Lasizwe opened up about how much being on Forbes 30 under 30 meant to him. The Forbes 30 under 30 list recognises young people who lead the pack in their industries.

Lasizwe said that the achievement came when he was going through a rough patch. He said:

"I didn't expect this award and recognition from Forbes. It came at a time when I was literally putting my head down and pushing and it came through."

He shared that the recognition proves that dreams really do come true.

" It made me realise when you dream young, and you have a dream of making it out of the hood, that dream is so valid,”

Lasizwe also gave some insight into the discipline of his craft. He says that he is passionate about his job and does it out of genuine love. Lasizwe also says he has found his artistic voice as he no longer follows trends. He now aims to be a "trailblazer".

" I was trying to figure out how I was going to turn this into a career and looking at what other people are doing overseas. I'm a risk-taker. "

Lasizwe also gave a nod to his sister Khanyi Mbau by saying that he plans on trying new things as Khanyi has taught him.

"I'm so happy I have a sister like her, who has been such a pioneer in the industry. I think what I've learnt from my sister is that you need to consistently reinvent yourself ."

Lasizwe Dambuza's Forbes 30 under 30 win inspires supporters

Major League Djz were among many to congratulate Lasizwe on his Twitter post.

Fans of Lasizwe were happy for his recognition as many thought it was well deserved. Some were surprised by Lasizwe's young age, while many found it inspiring.

@refilwe_tsh commented:

"I really didn’t believe that you’re 23! You’re doing so good for yourself!"

@UnathiNgada

"Please do consider writing a memoir one day on your legacy. You've achieved a lot at such a young age Huge congratulations are in order! "

@Zeighlove wrote:

"If you ever aspired to inspire, your mission has been accomplished! Congratulations Sweerie. May you keep growing, taking up space and creating space. ❤️"

@Patpelo_ comments:

"Genuinely happy for him ❤️congratulations sweerie."

@miss_neoentle added:

"Sowetans are magical shem. Congratulations nana ♥️"

