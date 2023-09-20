Joni Mitchell is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter and painter. She gained notoriety for her starkly personal lyrics and unconventional compositions, which grew to incorporate jazz and pop elements. Mitchell has won ten Grammy Awards for her natural talent. Due to this popularity, details about the star’s love life are subject to public scrutiny, with most of her fans wondering who Joni Mitchell’s spouse is.

Mitchell was previously married to Chuck Mitchell and later to Larry Klein. However, she has also been in relationships with Glenn Frey, Don Alias, John Guerin, Leonard Cohen, David Crosby, Brad Macmath, JD Souther, Wayne Perkins, James Taylor and Jackson Browne.

Joni Mitchell’s profile summary and bio

Full name Roberta Joan Anderson Famous as Joni Mitchell Gender Female Date of birth 7 November 1943 Age 80 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Aden Bowman Collegiate Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 139 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Chuck Mitchell and Larry Klein Children 1 Parents Myrtle Marguerite and William Andrew Anderson Profession Singer-songwriter and painter Net worth $150 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Joni Mitchell?

Joni Mitchell (aged 80 as of 2023) was born on 7 November 1943 in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Mitchell’s mother, Myrtle, was a teacher, while her father, William, was a Royal Canadian Air Force flight lieutenant.

After World War II ended, William reportedly worked as a grocer, and the family moved to Saskatchewan before relocating to Saskatoon.

After graduating high school at Aden Bowman Collegiate, Joni took art classes at the Saskatoon Technical Collegiate with painter Henry Bonli. She later proceeded to Alberta College of Art but dropped out a year later.

Joni Mitchell’s height

Mitchell stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 139 pounds (63 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-36 inches.

Joni Mitchell’s marriages

Joni met American singer Chuck Mitchell while performing at a club in Toronto. The duo exchanged nuptials in 1965 in an official ceremony. They, however, divorced in 1967 after two years of marriage.

She later moved on to marry bassist and sound engineer Larry Klein in 1982. They divorced in 1994, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Joni Mitchell have a partner?

Allegedly, the talented singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and painter is single.

Who did Joni Mitchell have a baby with?

In late 1964, Joni discovered she was pregnant by her Calgary ex-boyfriend Brad MacMath, who later abandoned her. She welcomed her baby girl, Kelly Dale Anderson, in February 1965. Unable to fend for her daughter, Joni placed her for adoption. Kelly, renamed Kilauren Gibb, met her and reconnected with her mother in 1997.

Professional career

Joni was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Rolling Stone named her one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Some of her major hits include:

Day After Day (1965)

(1965) Urge for Going (1965)

(1965) Both Sides, Now (1969)

(1969) Night in the City (1968)

(1968) Woodstock (1970)

(1970) For Free (1970)

(1970) Lesson in Survival (1972)

(1972) Help Me (1974)

(1974) The Same Situation (1974)

(1974) Coyote (1976)

(1976) Amelia (1976)

(1976) Dreamland (1977)

(1977) Paprika Plains (1977)

(1977) My Secret Place (1988)

(1988) One Week Last Summer (2007)

How much is Joni Mitchell’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joni has an estimated net worth of $150 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career.

Joni Mitchell’s profiles

The songwriter is active on social media. She has 764k Facebook followers and 174.4k followers on Twitter. In addition, Mitchell has 666k Instagram followers as of 16 September 2023.

Joni Mitchell's spouses stay out of the limelight. The renowned singer-songwriter has been in two failed marriages and several relationships. She has one daughter from a previous relationship.

