Shemar Moore is an American actor, producer and model. He is best known for starring in S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds and The Young and the Restless. Moore has won eight NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award for his natural talent. Due to this popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny. This article answers the many searches of ‘’What is Shemar Moore’s ethnicity?’’

Shemar Moore is active on social media. Photo: @shemarfmoore on Instagram, Mike Windle via Getty Images (modified by author)

The on-screen star is of mixed ethnicity. His mother, Marilyn Wilson, born in the Roxbury neighbourhood of Boston, Massachusetts, was of Irish and French-Canadian descent. On the other hand, Shemar’s father, Sherrod Moore, was African-American.

Shemar Moore’s profile summary and bio

Full name Shemar Franklin Moore Famous as Shemar Moore Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Santa Clara University Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 85 Weight in pounds 187 Body measurements in inches 48-16-34 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Jesiree Dizon Children Frankie Moore Parents Marilyn Wilson and Sherrod Moore Half-siblings 4 Profession Actor, producer and model Years active 1994-present Net worth $22 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Shemar Moore?

Shemar Moore at the New York Television Festival primetime world premiere of S.W.A.T. at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Shemar Moore (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 20 April 1970 in Oakland, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Moore was single-handedly raised by his mother, who was working as a teacher. He has four paternal half-siblings.

They are Shenon, Romeo, Kosheno and Sheburra Moore. Moore attended The Nueva School in California before graduating from Gunn High School in Palo Alto.

He was awarded an athletic scholarship to attend Santa Clara University, where he played varsity baseball as an outfielder and pitcher. Shemar holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a minor in Theatre Arts.

Shemar Moore’s height

The Soul Train star stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 187 pounds (85 kilograms). His body measurements are 48-16-34. Shemar features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Shemar Moore in a relationship with?

Moore dated soccer player Shawna Gordon from 2014 to 2015. In 2018, he dated renowned Hollywood star Anabelle Acosta.

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon share a daughter. Photo: @fashionuerr on Instagram, JB Lacroix via Getty Images (modified by author)

On 9 January 2033, Shemar announced the due date of his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, an actress and model. The duo welcomed their daughter, Frankie, on 24 January 2023.

Professional career

Shemar made his career debut in 1994 and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Living Single (1995)

(1995) The Nanny (1997)

(1997) Butter (1998)

(1998) Chicago Hope (1998)

(1998) Moesha (1999)

(1999) The Brothers (2001)

(2001) Greener (2004)

(2004) Motives (2004)

(2004) The Seat Filler (2005)

(2005) Motives 2 (2007)

(2007) Justice League: War (2014)

Actor Shemar Moore at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Axelle

The Bounce Back (2016)

(2016) The Death of Superman (2018)

(2018) Reign of the Supermen (2019)

(2019) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Moore worked as a model during his college years. He is signed to DNA Model Management in New York City. In 2009, he appeared on the Men’s Fitness magazine.

Are Shemar Moore and Kirsten Vangsness friends in real life?

Moore and his Criminal Minds co-star Vangsness share a strong platonic relationship on and off-screen. Kirsten has appeared in every season of the TV series.

How much is Shemar Moore’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shemar has an estimated net worth of $22 million in 2023. He bags approximately $175,000 annually from his successful acting and modelling careers.

Shemar Moore’s profiles

Shemar Moore as Daniel Hondo on S.W.A.T. Photo: CBS

The California native is active on social media. He has 9.6 million Facebook followers and 4.3 million followers on Instagram. In addition, Moore has 876.2k Twitter followers as of 6 September 2023.

Shemar Moore’s ethnicity is mixed. His father was African-American, while his mother was of Irish and French-Canadian descent.

