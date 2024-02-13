Most beautiful twins in the world: Meet the Clements twins

The Clements twins, Ava Marie and Leah Rose Clements, gained widespread attention as the most beautiful twins in the world due to their striking beauty and identical appearance. They have amassed a large following on social media, where they share photos showcasing their modelling and lifestyle. So, where do the Clements twins live?

Ava & Leah gained attention very young due to their identical appearance and striking features. Photo: @clementstwins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While beauty is subjective, and opinions may vary, many people admire the Clements twins' stunning looks and the charisma they bring to their online presence. Their modelling journey began when their mother, Jaqi, decided to share their photos on Instagram, showcasing their natural beauty to the world. But how old are the Clements twins now?

Profile summary and bio of the most beautiful twins in the world

Full names Ava Marie & Leah Rose Clements Nickname Clements twins Gender Female Date of birth July 7, 2010 Age 13 years (in 2024) Place of birth Orange County, California Nationality American Zodiac sign Cancer Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Parents Jaqi and Kevin Clements Sibling Chase Robert Profession Models, actresses and social media influencers Famous as The most beautiful twins in the world Social media account Instagram, YouTube Net worth $1 million to $5 million

How old are the most beautiful twins in the world today?

The Clements twins, Ava Marie and Leah Rose (13 years in 2024), were born on July 7, 2010, in Orange County, California, USA. They hold American nationality and reside in Los Angeles, California. The twins gained attention at a very young age due to their identical appearance and striking features.

Ava and Leah have also posed for leading magazines like Veg-A-Porter and La Petite Magazine. Photo: @clementstwins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Ava Marie and Leah Rose Clements' parents?

Clements twins' mom is Jaqi, and the father is Kevin Clements. They have been married since 2003, and in 2008, they were blessed with their firstborn, Chase Robert. Two years later, they welcomed their identical twins, and they had no idea the twins would become instant stars.

Throughout their journey, Jaqi and Kevin Clements have been instrumental in guiding and supporting their children's career aspirations. Despite their busy schedules, they prioritize their daughters' well-being and ensure a balanced upbringing.

What happened to Leah and Ava's dad?

In October 2019, their father, Kevin Clements, battled a rare, aggressive cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma. The twins took the emotional news to their Instagram, and they pleaded with their followers to help save their dad, who was in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

Clement later found a match from his brother Chris. He underwent the bone marrow transplant successfully, and the twins have been helping their father in his recovery. The transplant occurred at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, USA.

Do the Clements twins' have a sibling?

Ava and Leah Clements have an older brother called Chase Robert Clements. Chase was born on July 3, 2008, and is also into modelling.

Clements twins' rise to fame

In July 2017, on their seventh birthday, their mother created their Instagram account to share their everyday moments. Clements twins Instagram account quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of followers who were mesmerized by the twins' stunning looks.

Ava and Leah's photos began to garner widespread attention as their popularity soared, leading to numerous modelling opportunities and collaborations with renowned brands. Their account boasts over 2.1 million followers.

Modelling career

The Clements twins' got into the modelling industry, collaborating with notable brands like Disney, Nike, Mattel, and Target. They have also posed for leading magazines like Veg-A-Porter and La Petite Magazine. Their impeccable style and photogenic appeal have made them sought-after models for various campaigns and advertisements.

Many people admire the Clements twins' stunning looks and the charisma they bring to their online presence. Photo: @clementstwins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to the most beautiful twins?

Clement twins are working on their clothing, accessories, and cosmetic brand, KAVEAH. In addition, the models have walked in several fashion shows and appeared in reality and television shows.

What sets Ava and Leah apart is their identical appearance and individual personalities that shine through their photos and videos. Despite their young age, they exude confidence and charisma, captivating audiences with charm and grace.

Charitable initiatives and community engagement

In addition to their careers, Ava and Leah are actively involved in charitable initiatives and community engagement. They use their platform to raise awareness about social issues and support causes close to their hearts, inspiring others to make a positive difference in the world.

Clements twins and their mom. Ava and Leah's impeccable style and photogenic appeal have made them sought-after models for various advertisements. Photo: @clementstwins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the Clements twins' net worth?

According to The Bulletin Time and Biography Mask, Ava and Leah have an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. They earn their money through modelling and brand endorsements.

Despite Ava and Leah being some of the most beautiful twins in the world, they are still young and living relatively normal lives. From humble beginnings to international fame, they have captivated audiences worldwide with their enchanting presence and positive influence. As they continue to navigate the complexities of fame, one thing is certain: the Clements twins are destined for greatness.

