Jada Kingdom: Age, height, real name, net worth, and biography

Jada Kingdom is a Jamaican dancehall singer known for her unique talent and charismatic presence. She began writing music in her early teens and has quickly gained traction on streaming platforms and social media.

The Jamaican singer has collaborated with many top artists, including Sean Kingston. She appeared in Kingston's music video for One Way. We highlight her life history, career, and net worth.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Jada Ashanti Murphy Known as Jada Kingdom, Twinkle Date of birth 5 September 1998 Age 26 (as of 2024) Birthplace St. Andrew Parish, Jamaica Nationality Jamaican Height 1.78m (5 feet 10 inches) Weight 94 kg (207 lbs) Education Neptune Basic School/ Saint Benedict Primary School Profession Dancehall singer and model Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Jada Kingdom?

The artist is 26 as of 2024. She was born on 5 September 1998 in St. Andrew Parish, Jamaica.

Jada Kingdom's nationality is Jamaican. She has majored in different genres of music. In her interview with Teen Vogue, the artist responded to questions about her choice of music. She said,

Even if you look into all of the dancehall artists coming from Jamaica, I’m still somewhat separated because my music has a different vibe. Dancehall, pop, trap — I fall under many categories and I don't mind one bit.

What is Jada Kingdom's real name?

She was born Jada Ashanti Murphy. According to the Fader, she chose her stage name, Jada Kingdom, to reflect her body as a respected territory. The artist was reportedly assaulted while growing up. She said in an interview,

As a name, Jada Kingdom just made sense because I value my body so much so why not do this and use it as a pedestal and show swimwear, body confidence!... When you see me, you see body, my kingdom. You can’t violate this.

How tall is Jada Kingdom?

Jada Kingdom's height is 1.78m or 5 feet and 10 inches. Her weight is 94 kg (207 lbs). She has long and shiny black colour hair and hazel-brown eyes.

Jada Kingdom's parents and siblings

The artist was born to a Bajan mother and a Jamaican/Nigerian father. She grew up in a humble background alongside her siblings in Kingston. Jada Kingdom's father loved music and enjoyed jazz.

The dancehall singer left Jamaica for Miami to pursue her music career. In 2021, she spoke to NME Magazine about how her decision to migrate was a game changer.

I'm just happy that I made it out of where I am from, it was a very dark space for me so, it was very depressing. I went through a lot of traumatic phases in my life in Jamaica, but being [in Miami], under good care and good condition, it’s been amazing.

How did Jada Kingdom become famous?

The talented Jamaican singer started her career as an Instagram and swimsuit model before venturing into music. She first gained popularity on Instagram in 2016 as a swimwear model.

Her breakthrough in the music industry came in 2017 when she collaborated with Julian Jones-Griffith to release her first officially released song, "Love Situations."

Jada Kingdom's songs and albums

The model-turned-artist is known for her work in the dancehall, pop, and reggae genres and collaborating with top musicians. Her albums and EPs include:

Understanding

Top Tier

Banana

Steff Lazarus

GPP

Jungle (Remixes)

New Motion

E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize

London Bed

The Kingstone native has also performed on some of the biggest stages in the world, including Coachella and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

In my music, I'm very outspoken, very direct, very blunt, very brave, super versatile. But I'm also super emotional. I take my work very seriously.

She has collaborated with Sean Kingston, DaVido and Vybz Kartel, Govana, and Nigeria's Davido. Her most popular tracks on Spotify are:

Turn Me On (Jada Kingdom and The 9ine)

(Jada Kingdom and The 9ine) What's Up (Big Buddy)

Top Tier

Pull Over

London Bed

Dickmatised

Gen Z Jezebel

GPP

Tek Buddy (Remix)

Was Burna Boy with Jada Kingdom?

Jada Kingdom and Burna Boy were linked together because of their close relationship. However, the Jamaican singer denied the claims while responding to accusations by Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

According to Vanguard, Stefflon allegedly claimed in her song, Dat A Dat (2024), that Burna Boy had slept with another woman. Jada responded on Instagram, saying,

It's weird, because it's behind a man…Last year she pass her remarks, I said nothing...She's the only one beefing over a man I clearly don't want.

Burna Boy's song, Talibans II (2023), sparked debate about her relationship with the Jamaican artist. In the lyrics, he says the best "pum pum" is in Kingston (Jamaica), so he bought a Birkin for Jada Kingdom.

Who is Jada Kingdom's boyfriend now?

The singer is reportedly single after breaking up with American rapper Pardison Fontaine. The two started dating in September 2023 but parted ways. Jada also dated Verse Simmonds and American rapper Nas Ebk.

Jada Kingdom's net worth

The Jamaican artist's estimated net worth is $2 million as of 2024. She is one of the wealthiest female dancehall musicians in Jamaica. Jada also purchased a home in Miami, Florida.

Frequently asked questions

Through passion and dedication, Jada has established herself as one of the most exciting dancehall and reggae artists. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.

Is Jada Kingdom Nigerian? She is not a Nigerian but a Jamaican. She was born to a Bajan mother and a Jamaican/Nigerian father.

She is not a Nigerian but a Jamaican. She was born to a Bajan mother and a Jamaican/Nigerian father. What is Jada Kingdom's birthday? Jamaican artist was born on 5 September 1998.

Jamaican artist was born on 5 September 1998. How much does it cost to book Jada Kingdom? The cost of booking the Jamaican artist varies depending on the type of engagement, demand, and popularity. According to Celebrity Talent, booking an artist in the US ranges from $25,000 to $39,999.

The cost of booking the Jamaican artist varies depending on the type of engagement, demand, and popularity. According to Celebrity Talent, booking an artist in the US ranges from $25,000 to $39,999. Where is Jada Kingdom living now? The model and dancehall singer lives in Miami. She moved from Jamaica to the US to further her music career.

The model and dancehall singer lives in Miami. She moved from Jamaica to the US to further her music career. Is Jada Kingdom on Instagram? She has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram as of October 2024.

Jada Kingdom's journey from humble beginnings in Kingston to dominating the global airwaves is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Her songs consistently supply positive vibes and inspire many.

