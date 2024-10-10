Lola Brooke's birthday, age, height, ethnicity, net worth, parents

Lola Brooke is a famous American rapper and songwriter known for her hit single Don't Play With It. She is a rising star in the hip-hop world, and her energy and raw talent have always been something to admire. Discover Lola Brooke's birthday and lesser-known facts about her.

American rapper Shyniece Thomas (Lola Brooke) is making waves thanks to her lyrical talent and commitment to crafting music. Photo: @lola.brooke (modified by author)

Despite Lola's challenges in her journey to stardom, she has stayed true to the roots of hip-hop, boasting as one of the new heavyweights in the game. Here is everything you need to know about the renowned American hip-hop star.

Profile summary

Full name Shyniece Thomas Stage name Lola Brooke Nickname Big Gator Date of birth 1 February 1994 Age 30 (as of 2024) Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 1.45 m (4 feet 9 inches) Weight 55 kg (121 pounds) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Parents Dennis and Teesha Thomas Relationship status Single Occupation Professional rapper Genres Hip-hop Active years 2016-present Labels Team80, Arista Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

When is Lola Brooke's birthday?

The talented hip-hop star was born on 1 February 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Lola Brooke's age is 30 as of October 2024.

She celebrated her 30th birthday at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on 1 February 2024 in New York City, after a successful 2023. In an interview with her brand, Euphoria, Lola talked about many things, including her secret to success and other ambitions. She said,

I just work, honestly. I just look at what's ahead of me and keep going. I don't like to like be stagnant on things for too long. I'm just about growth.

I'm happy with music being my main thing, but my second love is to be on the big screen and I do wanna act by doing voiceovers as well. But you know, I'm taking my time and I'm going with my pace and I'm just enjoying myself and not making it seem as if it's work.

Lola Brooke with flowers during her birthday party at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on 1 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

How tall is Lola Brooke?

The singer has a listed height of 1.45 m or 4 feet and 9 inches. She weighs approximately 55 kg or 121 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Lola Brooke's parents

The American singer was born to Dennis and Teesha Thomas. Teesha raised Lola as a single mother after her husband's death when her daughter was eight.

Dennis loved and always supported his daughter. That love inspired Lola to release her debut studio album, "Dennis Daughter", in November 2023 in honour of her late father. She explained the inspiration behind the album in an interview on "The Breakfast Club". She said,

I used to hang out with my father here and there. He would pick me up from school and everybody would always would always say, ‘Little D!’ They would call me Little D when they’d see me with my father, or Dennis Daughter, or whatever fits.

Lola Brooke continues to make strides in her career and inspire countless aspiring artists. Photo: @lola.brooke (modified by author)

Lola Brooke's career

Brooke started her career at a young age. She was inspired to rap by various legendary artists such as 50 Cent, Meek Mill and Lil Wayne.

With the help of her cousin Jah, who made beats for her, she started making music in 2016. In 2017, she quit her job at a residential shelter to pursue music. She said in an interview,

I left my 9-5 to pursue my career in music because it was tiring after a while, and I could not really focus on my craft as much because I was worried about being late to work. After a while, I resigned, and I had a good support system, with my mom and my team telling me to go forward with it.

Shyniece signed a contract with Team 80 Productions in 2016. In 2021, she released a song, Don't Play with It, which went viral.

In January 2023, the hip-hop star signed a contract with Arista Records. The same year, she released So Disrespectful and the Don't Play with It remix featuring Yung Miami and Latto.

In April 2023, Brooke featured alongside Lady London and Ciara Princess on the Girls Mix version of Da Girls. In June 2023, she was chosen for the 2023 XXL Freshmen Class.

The cover of Lola Brooke's debut album "Dennis Daughter" (R). On the left is the singer posing for a picture. Photo: @lola.brooke, @Lola Brooke (modified by author)

Brooke released her first studio album, "Dennis Daughter," on 10 November 2023. The album has 12 singles. Her most popular songs include:

Don't Play With It (feat. Billy B)

(feat. Billy B) You (feat. Bryson Tiller)

(feat. Bryson Tiller) Conceited (feat. Lola Brooke & Maiya The Don)

(feat. Lola Brooke & Maiya The Don) Don't Play With It (feat. Latto & Yung Miami) - Remix

(feat. Latto & Yung Miami) - Remix No Angels (with Lola Brooke)

How did Lola Brooke become famous?

The singer-songwriter became famous in 2021 after she released her single Don't Play with It. The song went viral on social media platforms like X(Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

Who is Lola Brooke signed to?

The Brooklyn rapper is signed to Arista Records, which is owned by Sony Music Entertainment. She signed a contract with the American record label in 2023.

The talented singer has earned millions through her career. Photo: @lola.brooke (modified by author)

Lola Brooke's net worth

According to Medium, she has a net worth of approximately $1 million as of October 2024. The hip-hop rapper amassed most of her fortune through streams, sales of her original tracks, and various sponsorships and endorsement deals.

Frequently asked questions

Lola has made significant milestones in the music industry, with the potential of reaching the level of the best rappers. Here are the frequently asked questions about Brooke.

Is Lola Brooke on Instagram? She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram as of October 2024. Brooke is also on X (Twitter) with over 152.5k followers and over 901.9k on TikTok.

She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram as of October 2024. Brooke is also on X (Twitter) with over 152.5k followers and over 901.9k on TikTok. What is Lola Brooke's ethnicity? She is an American national of mixed ethnic background, including African descent.

She is an American national of mixed ethnic background, including African descent. What is Lola Brooke's real name? She was born Shyniece Thomas.

She was born Shyniece Thomas. Who is Lola Brook's dad? Her father was called Dennis. He died when the rapper was eight.

Her father was called Dennis. He died when the rapper was eight. Where in Brooklyn is Lola Brooke from? She was born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, where she grew up and developed a passion for music.

Lola Brooke's birthday celebration in New York marked a significant milestone in the singer's career. Her hard work and resilience story adds layers to her enigmatic figure in the music industry.

