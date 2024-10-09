Junior H's age and detailed biography: All about the singer

Global site navigation

Antonio Herrera Perez, famously known as Junior H, is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He has significantly contributed to corridos tumbados music, a subgenre of regional Mexican music. Get details on Junior H's age, background, and career.

Mexican singer Junior H leads a generation of Latino musicians dedicated to the corridos tumbados genre. Photo: @Junior H (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The Mexican developed an interest in music from a young age. He rose from humble beginnings to become one of the leading figures in Latin America's urban music scene. We bring you Junior H's biography to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Real nameAntonio Herrera Pérez
NicknameJunior H
Date of birth23 April 2002
Age23 (as of 2024)
BirthplaceGuanajuato, Mexico
NationalityMexican
EthnicityLatino
Height1.73 m (5 feet 8 inches)
Weight8 kg (150 lbs)
ResidenceLos Angeles, California, USA
ProfessionSinger, songwriter, musician
GenresCorridos tumbados, regional Mexican, pop,Spanish rock, hip-hop/rap
Net worth$2 million to $5 million
Social mediaInstagram Facebook

What is Junior H's age?

Junior H's date of birth is 23 April 2002, and he is 23 as of October 2024. The Mexican singer was born in Cerano, Yuriria Guanajuato, Mexico, where he learned to write music with his friends at age 12.

The artist is one of the most famous Mexican singers. Junior H's real name is Antonio Herrera Pérez. His stage name has become popular among his fans. He told Billboard about his name's origin.

I'm named after my dad, which is why I'm the junior. I decided to call myself Junior H because if my songs didn’t become a hit, people would not link me to them. But now, it just stuck.
Junior H's top facts
Mexican songwriter and singer Antonio Herrera Pérez (Junior H) has achieved quite a lot at a young age. Photo: @Junior H
Source: Original

Junior H's background

Antonio grew up in Guanajuato, Mexico. He and his friend would write music together when he was 12. His family moved to Utah, United States when he was 15, but that did not stop him from pursuing his music dreams.

During high school, the talented singer worked as a cook at a local restaurant and dedicated some time to learning more music.

How did Junior H learn guitar?

He learned to play different instruments like guitar during his spare time in high school by watching YouTube videos, as per AllMusic. He said,

We didn't know how to play any instruments but we would write lyrics. I taught myself how to play the guitar by watching videos on YouTube.
Junior H's age
Junior H has released many successful singles and albums, building him up in the music industry. Photo: @Junior H (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Music career

The musician began his career by publishing self-recorded music videos on YouTube at 17 when he was a senior in high school. His song No Eh Cambiado ("I haven't changed") from the demo album "Mi Vida en un Cigarro" in 2019 made him famous. The track reached two million views in two months on YouTube.

Junior H's albums
Mexican singer Antonio Herrera Pérez (Junior H) performs during the second day of the Ibero-American Music Festival 'Vive Latino 2024' at Foro Sol. Photo: Ismael Rosas/Eyepix Group
Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Humilde, who became his manager, discovered his talent through the video. In 2020, Antonio released his first album, "Atrapado En Un Sueño," under the Rancho Humilde record label in Los Angeles.

The track debuted at No. 5 on the Top Latin Albums chart in April 2020 and No. 2 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

Junior H's albums and songs

How many songs does Junior H have in total? The singer has released over 100 tracks and nine albums, including eight studio albums. Antonio's latest album, "$ad Boyz 4 Life II", has 17 songs and runs for one hour. Here is a breakdown of his albums.

AlbumYearSongs
Mi Vida En un Cigarro20199
Atrapado en un Sueño (Deluxe)20208
MUSICA <3202012
Cruisin' with Junior H202012
Las 3 Torres202016
$ad Boyz 4 Life202116
Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2202221
Contingente202212
$ad Boyz 4 Life II202317

His music genres include corridos tumbados, regional Mexican, pop, tropipop, Spanish rock, and hip-hop/rap. Some of the most popular Junior H's songs include,

  • Volver Al Futuro
  • No He Cambiado
  • Ella
  • Mente Positiva
  • Cruzando Cerros y Arroyos
  • Intro La Mejor de Las Historias
  • Y Lloro
  • Piensalo
  • Extssy Model
  • Neta
  • La Cherry
  • Rockstar
  • El Azul

What is Junior H's net worth?

The Mexican is one of the wealthiest corridos tumbados singers. Sources such as Junior H Merch and Eastrohelp estimate his wealth between $2 million and $5 million as of 2024.

Frequently asked questions

Antonio has overcome multiple challenges, inspiring many young musicians. He is the youngest act to score a top 10 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart after Natanael Cano. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

  • How old is Junior H? The musician is 23 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 April 2002.
  • Who is Junior H's ex-girlfriend? Antonio has kept his love life private, and no report about his current or ex-girlfriend is available online.
  • Who is the Junior H manager? Jimmy Humilde became his manager when he was kickstarting his career.
  • What was Junior H's first album? The singer released his debut album, "Mi Vida en un Cigarro" on 2 February 2019. The album has nine songs.
  • What was Junior H's first song? El Choro is among the first songs from the debut album "Mi Vida en un Cigarro." Other tracks in the album include No He Cambiado, Mi Vida en un Cigarro, and El de la Chevy.
  • What is Junior H's saddest song? He released his saddest track, 1004 KM, from the $ad Boyz 4 Life II album in 2021. The track was reportedly for his mom.

Junior H's age defying accomplishments are impressive, earning his position in the Regional Mexican music genre. His songs touched many hearts and performed well on streaming platforms.

