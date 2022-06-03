Boity Thulo and his man Anton Jeftha are currently serving couple goals while in the city of love, Paris, France

While many thought the stars were just enjoying a romantic getaway, there seems to be more to the trip than a baecation

The Bakae rapper recently told her fans and followers that she was in Paris to meet up with legendary perfumer Julien Rasquinet

South African actress and rapper Boity Thulo is focusing on securing the bag and loving her man. The star had an opportunity to do both while visiting Paris, France.

Boity Thulo has finally revealed the major deal she bagged in Paris. Image: @boity

Boity initially had peeps thinking she was in the city of love just to unwind and have fun with her man Anton Jeftha. The couple has sure been painting the timelines red with their loved-up snaps from the baecation.

However, Boity's recent post also revealed that there was more to her trip than just taking hot pictures in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

According to the rapper, she had a meeting with famous perfumer Julien Rasquinet, and they are working on teaming up. She wrote:

"A dream come true. An absolute privilege to meet the remarkable perfumer that is @julienrasquinet who is responsible for some of the most iconic scents in the industry (and a few personal favorites) as well as the formidable team @iffinc PARIS. I was treated to an insightful session learning about the history of IFF, their exceptional process of perfume making, and our amazing partnership that I cannot wait to see blossom!"

