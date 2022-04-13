The Congress of the People and the Democratic Alliance has called out the decision from Parliament to clear the former Minister of Health of wrongdoings

Dr Zweli Mkhize allegedly reaped the rewards from a tender in the Digital Vibes scandal during the pandemic

Cope called the decision disgusting while the DA said it was disappointing, South Africans shared the same sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have slammed Parliament’s ethics committee decision to clear former Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize following the Digital Vibes scandal.

Mkhize had allegedly benefited from an irregular tender from Digital Vibes.

Political parties have called out the decision to clear ormer Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize of wrongdoings. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Congress of the People (COPE) said the decision to clear the former minister was disgusting. National Spokesperson of COPE Dennis Bloem said that the African National Congress (ANC) is not serious about rooting out corruption and compared the case to the Nkandla scandal according to SABC News.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube called the decision disappointing. He questioned how Mkhize remained a minister of parliament he was being investigated Eyewitness News reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans react to Mkhize’s clearance

@Boujeena said:

“The decision to absolve Zweli Mkhize of any wrongdoing in the Digital Vibes scandal is a huge slap in the face of South Africans and proves that Cyril and his parliament don’t really care about bringing an end to corruption. It was all talk.”

@Dijosti commented:

“Zweli Mkhize can be President of eThekwini, not South Africa. If the July unrest hasn’t taught you anything about the rest of South Africa then you are still in Lala land.”

@letsepemongalo2 shared:

“Is Zweli Mkhize out of the hook as yet because of ANC minions’ favouritism.”

@kgana_mats posted:

“They are cheering Zweli Mkhize. Someone accused of using a pandemic for personal benefit.”

Parliament clears former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in Digital Vibes saga, can't be blamed for son's actions

Briefly News also reported Zweli Mkhize, the former Minister of Health has been exonerated of any misconduct in the Digital Vibes tender contract scandal by Parliament's ethics committee.

The committee wrote to Mkhize on Tuesday, 12 April he did nothing wrong by not disclosing the benefits he may gave received from Digital Vibes.

A complaint was brought forward to the Ethics committee by the Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Siviwe Gwarube following the release of the Special Investigating Unit's Digital Vibes report, reports News24.

Source: Briefly News