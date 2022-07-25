Former African National Congress Chair Sihle Zikalala failed to make the cut and be voted the leader of the provincial executive committee

Zikalala lost the chairperson position by more than 200 votes against Sboniso Duma amid fears that he would be removed as premier

The KwaZulu-Natal premier was offered the position of an additional committee member, which he accepted, however he didn't receive enough votes for htis either

DURBAN - Former African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson Sihle Zikalala has been served another huge blow after failing to make the cut into the provincial executive committee.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has been voted out as the ANC provincial chairperson. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The committee was elected at the ANC’s conference at the weekend. Zikalala was offered the position of an additional committee member, which he accepted. However, News24 reported that the KZN premier did not secure enough votes to be considered an additional member.

Zikalala lost the chairperson position by at least 200 votes against Sboniso Duma. He was voted out amid fears that those who contested the top five positions in the conference and lost would ensue Zikalala’s removal as premier.

Speaking to IOL following the election, the newly elected chair said he plans to build and develop KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane secured the deputy chairperson position with 927 votes. Mayor of Kokstad Local Municipality Bheki Mtolo was appointed provincial secretary. KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka was re-elected provincial deputy secretary position. Former Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba secured the position of provincial treasurer.

South Africans weighed in on ANC KZN’s former chairperson Sihle Zikalala being voted out:

@ltunyiswa said:

“There is no longer a question about it, Sihle Zikalala will be recalled.”

@TonyMfariwapiki commented:

“His goose is cooked as premier. What goes around comes around.”

@Kgabo48649279 posted:

“Your life in politics can change within a second.”

@Sabza200BC added:

“Yoh, they hated him this much. I think he is currently the only ex chair who didn’t make the cut compared to other provinces.”

