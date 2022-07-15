BMW launched two new electric vehicles in South Africa this week in the form of the i4 sedan and iX3 SUV

The duo joins the iX flagship electric model that has been on sale since late 2021, the iX3 is priced at R1 290 000, and the i4 retails for R1 600 000

The BMW Group is aiming toward a 50% global share of fully-electric vehicle sales in 2030 and confirmed it will introduce the iX1 and i7 electric vehicles in 2022

After more than a decade with one electric vehicle on sale in South Africa, BMW has launched three new non-combustion engine models in just over six months: the iX, iX4 and iX3.

The i4 and iX3 are BMW's newest electric models to arrive in South Africa, offering a range of 500km and 6430km, respectively. Image: BMW Pressclub

BMW's electric vehicle offensive received a shot in the arm this week after local motoring media got behind the wheel of its new i4 M50 and iX3 models. Both shapes aren't unfamiliar to followers of the brand, and the duo sport the carmaker's Gen5 electric motor technology.

The i4 is based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe model and uses an electric motor on each axle to produce 400kW and 795Nm; the battery has a range of 510km for the sleek sedan BMW reports.

The iX3 is the electric version of the locally-built X3 SUV, except this rear-wheel-drive model is built at BMW's China Plant. It's powered by one electric motor that generates 210kW and 400Nm. Despite it being an SUV, the zero to 100km/h sprint time is a claimed 6.8 seconds, and the top speed is pegged at 180km/h.

The i4 M50 is seriously fast off the line and will give the M3 and M4 a run for their money. Image: BMW Pressclub

The i4 features the new curved display that debuted in the iX and offers superb high-definition graphics in the sporty cockpit. The two screens are made up of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display.

The i4 M50 felt rapid off the line when we drove it at the launch, and with it being the first electric car to wear BMW's M badge, a lot is riding on it. The excitement is generated by the ease at which the sedan shoots off the line, the power is instant.

The iX3 offers good value for a buyer looking for an electric SUV in South Africa. Image: BMW Pressclub

It's really a case of forgetting that one is in an electric car with the iX3 as it's very familiar and offers a cosseting ride in all modes. The power is more than sufficient, and it blends practicality and real-world EV use in a strong package.

BMW reveals new 2022 flagship 7 Series with i7 electric model and a massive TV screen for rear passengers

Briefly News reported that BMW will introduce two more EVs later this year, and one of them is the flagship i7 sedan.

BMW is leading the luxury segment into a new era that will be shaped by innovations in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation.

With the new 7 Series, the world’s most successful manufacturer of premium vehicles is creating forward-looking ways to enjoy driving pleasure, unsurpassed long-distance comfort and a top-end digital experience. Central to this reinterpretation is the i7. The all-electric luxury sedan will arrive in South Africa later in 2022 and is a fully integrated member of the model family.

The highly integrated electric drive system and the high-voltage battery of the BMW i7 will also be manufactured there. Vehicles with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive systems will come off the same production line in Dingolfing.

