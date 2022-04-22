BMW has unveiled a radical-looking new 7 Series that will of course serve as the German brand's flagship sedan

The headlines of the new 7 Series include for the first time ever an electric version called the i7 and new infotainment spearheaded by a massive screen for rear passengers

The world premiere of the new BMW 7 Series in April 2022 and its global market launch starting in November 2022 are the key milestones in the brand’s current model offensive in the luxury segment

Only the BMW i7 xDrive60 and the BMW 740i models will be offered in South Africa at launch.

BMW is leading the luxury segment into a new era that will be shaped by innovations in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation.

With the new 7 Series, the world’s most successful manufacturer of premium vehicles is creating forward-looking ways to enjoy driving pleasure, unsurpassed long-distance comfort and a top-end digital experience. Central to this reinterpretation is the i7. The all-electric luxury sedan is a fully integrated member of the model family.

The new BMW 7 Series made its world debut earlier in April 2022. Image: BMW PressClub

The new BMW 7 Series incorporates a modern style that focuses on the essentials in its exterior and interior design. The front-end design for BMW vehicles in the luxury segment is dominated by features that are typical of the brand, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and the others in the BMW range.

Innovative features such as the BMW Theatre Screen, the multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8, Car and Driver reports.

In addition, the BMW Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring, highlight the progressive character of the luxury sedan, IOL reports.

The new 7 Series features BMW's Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring. Image: BMW PressClub

In addition to the enhanced level of comfort and the unique in-car entertainment system, the Executive Lounge option for the rear with optimised reclining seat position and new Individual Merino leather/cashmere wool interior trim takes a pioneering route to maximise wellbeing inside the car.

Forty-five years on from the debut of the 7 Series, the seventh model generation takes to the stage as the most advanced and innovative vehicle in the luxury segment. At the same time, the new edition captures the imagination with an overall design coherence unmatched by any rival. The BMW 7 Series is therefore once again a symbol of the BMW Group’s innovative strength.

The new BMW 7 Series was designed from the ground up for particularly demanding target groups in a globalised marketplace. The new generation of luxury sedans from BMW opens up a whole new dimension in spaciousness. Unlike its predecessors, the new BMW 7 Series will be available worldwide exclusively as a long-wheelbase model that maximises space in the rear. Different facets of its character are defined by the use of specific design features and drive system variants.

The new 7 Series range also includes a BMW i model, which allows its myriad characteristics – from elegant, modern and sustainable to expressive, sporty and dynamic – to be brought prominently to the fore.

Sleek LED headlights dominate the front of the new BMW 7 Series. Image: BMW PressClub

The new 7 Series now offers a choice of combustion engines and all-electric drive for the first time ever. The degree of diversity in the drive system portfolio is based on a newly developed flexible vehicle architecture and is an expression of a global model strategy for the new edition of the 7 Series.

This enables the BMW Group to take into consideration a customer’s individual needs, infrastructure factors and legal regulations in all relevant automotive markets around the world. The market launch in Europe will initially feature only the i7.

In the USA, China and other selected sales regions, two models will be offered at market launch in addition to the all-electric variant, each equipped with a petrol engine and 48V mild-hybrid technology.

As was the case with all its predecessors, the new BMW 7 Series will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The company’s largest production facility in Europe will be fusing tradition with the future and is also the BMW Group’s centre of excellence for the production of e-drive components. The highly integrated electric drive system and the high-voltage battery of the BMW i7 will also be manufactured there. Vehicles with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive systems will come off the same production line in Dingolfing. In addition to the all-electric iX and the 7 Series, the 8 Series luxury sports car and 5 Series models, among others, are also produced here.

Driving pleasure, long-distance comfort and the user experience in the new 7 Series are shaped largely by the latest innovations in the field of digitalisation. The new 7 Series offers customers the new multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8. With the fully digital BMW Curved Display, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar, the enhanced capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant – plus additional My Modes, the latest version of the BMW Head-Up Display, and the Augmented View function available for the first time on the information display behind the steering wheel – an intuitive dialogue between the driver and vehicle has reached a new level.

The new BMW 7 Series features a huge screen for rear passengers. Image: BMW PressClub

Passengers in the rear are greeted by a unique entertainment offering in the form of the new BMW Theatre Screen – a 31.3-inch panoramic display in 32:9 format with 8K resolution which extends downwards from the roof and transforms the second row of seats into an exclusive private cinema on wheels.

