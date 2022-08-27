Suzuki will launch its first hybrid-powered model in South Africa the carmaker announced to the media at the Festival of Motoring

The Grand Vitara was unveiled this week and will launch in the local market in the first quarter of 2023

The flagship model made its world debut on July 20 and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology

Suzuki South Africa showed off its new Grand Vitara which features hybrid technology for the first time.

The new Grand Vitara SUV will be built at Toyota's factory in India as part of the carmaker's alliance with Suzuki. Image: Motorpress

According to Motorpress, the carmaker unveiled the new Grand Vitara at the Festival of Motoring media day. The muscular-looking SUV will be on display to the public over the weekend.

The model will arrive in the first quarter of 2023 and sport all-wheel-drive and crucially smart hybrid vehicle technology.

The mild-hybrid system is aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions, BusinessLive reports.

The hybrid system can also power the headlights, air conditioning and infotainment to reduce the engine load for further fuel savings.

The engine options for the new model include a 1.5 litre powerplant and the all-new 1.5 litre dual-jet with mild hybrid tech. The former is available in manual and automatic transmission options, while the hybrid model has an all-wheel drive and is mated to an automatic transmission.

In terms of features, Suzuki says the Grand Vitara will have a nine-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen, a 360-degree around-view camera system, a head-up display and wireless smartphone charging on range-topping models.

