Suzuki consolidated its position in the top three of the South African vehicle sales chart with 4 622 sales in June

A feather in the Japanese carmaker's cap is that the Swift was the country's best-selling passenger car with close to 2 000 sales

Toyota was the top-selling brand with Volkswagen in second place and Suzuki occupying the final podium step

Suzuki has reason to celebrate after it announced impressive sales figures for June, with 4 622 cars sold.

The Suzuki Swift was the brand's top seller in June with 1 900 sales. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

In terms of market share in the passenger vehicle segment, the South African arm of the Japanese carmaker walked away with 15.26% of the pie. Toyota and Volkswagen occupied first and second spots, respectively.

It's safe to say the brand is punching above its weight with a line-up of fuel-efficient city cars and compact SUVs that buyers feel offer value-for-money propositions.

The sales performance is largely down to the Swift's impressive tally of 1 926 units, claiming the title of South Africa's top-selling passenger car, reports IOL.

A breakdown of the sales illustrates the brand's strong offering with 340 Balenos, 569 S-Presso models and 657 new Vitara Brezzas were registered. Lastly, 397 Jimny models were sold.

Henno Havenga, Manager of Dealer Sales at Suzuki Auto says:

“All this investment by Suzuki Auto and our dealer network has laid the foundation for the success that we are now experiencing, and it will ensure that we keep delivering the high levels of customer service that people have come to expect of Suzuki.”

Suzuki South Africa introduces its 2022 Baleno with a new engine and more features priced from R225 900

The carmaker's latest addition to its range was launched in May, Briefly News reports.

The new Baleno launches at a time when the Japanese brand will look to take advantage of its place in the market and consumers' minds. The second-generation Baleno is available in GL and GLX trim with the big news being the larger 1,5-litre engine powering the hatchback. Powe is quoted at 77kW and 138N.m.

As before a five-speed manual and four-speed, automatic will be available, the latter has an R20 000 premium over the self-shifter.

Cosmetically the latest model features new front and rear styling with chrome detailing the signifier from the front and a redesigned interior.

