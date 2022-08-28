Mercedes-Benz launched its new entry-level electric car in South Africa, with its new EQA

The compact SUV has a single electric motor fitted to the front axle with maximum outputs of 140kW and 375Nm with a claimed range of 429km

The small luxury electric car is priced from R1 169 500 and features items such as 18-inch wheels, an electric tailgate, and a reverse camera

The EQA 250 is Mercedes-Benz's cheapest electric car on sale in South Africa as the German carmaker launched four EVs simultaneously at the Festival of Motoring.

LED headlights and 18-inch wheels are some of the standard features available on the new Mercedes-Benz EQA. Image: Motorpress

According to Motorpress, the EQA is priced from R1 169 500 and is the entry point for South Africans opting for a Merc powered by an electric engine.

According to TimesLive, it's fitted with a "double-decker" lithium-ion battery with 66.5 kWh.

The EQA boasts one electric motor situated on the front axle and produces a maximum power of 140kW and 375Nm with a zero to 100km/h claimed sprint time of 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 160km/h.

In terms of charging, Mercedes outlines that charging at all public charging stations or an alternating current (AC) Wallbox will take six hours to charge from10 to 100%.

A faster charge time of around 30 minutes can be expected when charging from 10% to 80% with direct current (DC) at rapid charging stations.

The price includes a five-year or 100 000km maintenance plan and an eight-year warranty on the lithium-ion battery.

