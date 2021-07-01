Brotherly Love: iFani Shares How Proud He Is to Be Big Xhosa's Favourite Rapper

iFani is super proud of being Big Xhosa's favourite rapper and cannot contain how happy he is to be the upcoming rapper's role model

The veteran rapper and Big Xhosa have dropped a new track titled Ikuku Endala and have been exchanging compliments on social media since the song dropped

iFani took to social media a few days ago to let the whole of Mzansi know how excited he is to be the young artist's mentor

iFani is a proud Xhosa rapper. The musician is also proud to be Big Xhosa's favourite rapper and role model. The two artists have even collaborated on a new song called Ikuku Endala.

iFani has been representing Xhosa rap for a few years and Big Xhosa, also known as SOS, has just joined the game. He is an upcoming rapper with huge potential to be the next big thing.

iFani is extremely happy to be playing the big brother role on the Ninyile rapper's rap career. He took to Twitter recently to brag about being Big Xhosa's favourite rapper. He jokingly asked:

"Who's SOS's favourite rapper?? Coz I'm Big Xhosa's favourite rapper. I ask coz I just heard: 'I'm gettin' bigger than my favourite rapper', [S.O.S]. Yhuuu...nguban lowo? Simhleke."

Big Xhosa sometimes drops tracks using the name SOS, and vice versa. A fan commented:

@Manelis15260228 said:

"Ifani is super proud of Big Xhosa, he doesn't wanna see Big Xhosa fading away from the language. For I also fear that would happen."

MacG and his crew slam Big Xhosa for working with iFani

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG and his crew dragged upcoming rapper Big Xhosa for working with iFani. MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady discussed Big Xhosa's new song featuring iFani during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG asked his crew if they had heard iFani and Big Xhosa's new track titled Ikuku Endala. According to SAHipHopMag, Sol replied to his co-host:

"That sh*t is trash bro! That sh*t is trash! Even the title itself is disgusting."

Sol then questioned why Big Xhosa decided to work with iFani. iFani is still trying to revive his rap career after falling off some years ago. MacG also said the video of the song is "terrible", according to the publication. Sol added:

"Big Xhosa was on to something. I mean he still is."

