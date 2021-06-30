MacG Set to Host Maskandi Artist Khuzani: "It's Gonna Be a Banger Episode"

MacG will be hosting Maskandi artist Khuzani in the next episode of Podcast and Chill set to drop on Thursday morning, 1 July

The award-winning artist is one of the biggest Maskandi artist in the country and has a huge fan base especially in KZN

MacG fans and Khuzani's supporters shared that they cannot wait to watch the interview after MacG posted a funny teaser

MacG is set to host one of the greatest Maskandi musicians in Mzansi. The Podcast and Chill host took to social media to share a hilarious teaser of the upcoming episode.

Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose will be MacG's guest on a new episode dropping on Thursday, 1 July. Khuzani has a huge fan base in Mzansi dubbed the Blue Nation. He is the voice behind hits such as Ijele, Ishende, Elika Khuba and Isilingo.

MacG is set to host Maskandi artist Khuzani in the next episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. Image: @macgunleashed, @khuzani_mpungose

MacG hilariously butchered the isiZulu language in the hilarious teaser that he posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 30 June. MacG's fans shared that they'll not miss the new episode featuring the KwaZulu-Natal-born artist also known as Indlamlenze. The host captioned his post:

"Dropping this Thursday."

Maskandi followers and the Chillers took to MacG's comment section to share their thoughts on the upcoming episode featuring Khuzani. Check out some of their comments below:

@MuzieSndlovu said:

"Khuzani... One of the biggest Maskandi artist... This man fills up a stadium easily."

@Zoe_Gojoz wrote:

"Dude, am surprised myself. I didn't see this one coming."

@Ndumisomkhonto1 commented:

"I'm looking forward to the interview. The guy has a massive following."

@PresidentZakhe wrote:

"Mac G you are at the level of falcons and pilots , you're reigning supreme."

@thatorula said:

"You never stop surprising us. Just like Gareth, this was so unexpected. We'll watch."

@The_Enigma1941 said:

"It's gonna be a banger episode."

@eksngwane added:

"Yoh!!! This one is gonna be hella funny."

MacG's crew drag Big Xhosa for working with iFani

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG and his crew dragged upcoming rapper Big Xhosa for working with iFani. MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady discussed Big Xhosa's new song featuring iFani during the recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG asked his crew if they had heard iFani and Big Xhosa's new track titled Ikuku Endala. According to SAHipHopMag, Sol replied to his co-host:

"That sh*t is trash bro! That sh*t is trash! Even the title itself is disgusting."

Sol then questioned why Big Xhosa decided to work with iFani. iFani is still trying to revive his rap career after falling off some years ago. Sol said:

"Big Xhosa was on to something. I mean he still is."

