Skeem Saam: The cat is out the bag, fans praise soapie for high drama

Fans of the popular soap opera Skeem Saam have taken to the internet to praise the soapie for continuing to bring the drama

Monday night's episode was action-packed with the Mapulta household ablaze and Glenda asks Kat for something that leaves him in a tricky situation

Fans reacted to the drama and shared their thoughts on their favourite bits and pieces of the episode

Fans of Skeem Saam took to the internet to heap praise on the soapie. Monday's episode was high in drama and fans loved it.

The Mapulta household is ablaze and Glenda asks Kat for something that leaves him in an awkward position.

A lot happened on Monday's episode as Kwaito wanted to take on Meiki with a gun, Kawito wrestled with Clement and MaNtuli opening the door with a frying pan.

Social media reactions to the latest episode

@Makufiwe:

"Kwaito wants to take on Meiki with her gun

Kwaito wrestling Clement, and MaNtuli on the door.

MaNtuli opening the door holding a frying pan

Skeem Saam iMovie "

@paballo_patsa:

"More than anything, this Kwaito/MaNtuli storyline just proves that our parents aren't the angels that they always make themselves out to be. #SkeemSaam."

@Cybill_Tiyisani:

"So much drama on a Monday. Skeem saam script writers are"

@CartapillarK:

"Things keep getting hotter and hotter at #SkeemSaam"

'Skeem Saam' actor Buhle Maseko announces new venture

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actor Buhle Maseko has bagged a new gig, and this time it is not on TV but on the radio. You can now call him DJ Buhle.

Taking to social media, Buhle reflected on how he packed his bags a month back and moved to Limpopo with no plans but has now been blessed with this awesome opportunity.

“It's been almost a month that my crazy self decided to pack my bags and head to another province without a solid plan. Not just any province though, but a province that is dear to my heart in so many ways (I'm still crazy like that though).”

Former 'Uzalo' star Dawn Thandeka King opens up about her spiritual calling

In other news, Diep City actress Dawn Thandeka King has opened up about her sangoma calling. The award-winning star also addressed the criticism directed at the celebs who have answered their spiritual calling.

Taking to Instagram, the former Uzalo actress shared that she has endured many challenges in her journey but is happy with the way things are.

"To be a healer akusiyo insangu (no chid's play), but I wouldn't change my journey for anything else."

She shared a video of her fellow healers doing their traditional dance called ukugida. She said traditional healers were chosen for a reason.

"If you are not chosen, if you do not have this particular calling to heal spiritually, don’t stress about those who are called to do so."

