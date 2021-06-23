- Skeem Saam actor Buhle Maseko has decided to take on a new adventure and has joined the world of radio

- Having packed up and moved to Limpopo with no plans, Buhle feels extremely blessed to have been given this opportunity with Capricorn FM

- Fans flooded the comment section of Buhle’s post, wishing him well and expressing their excitement over the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam actor Buhle Maseko has bagged a new gig, and this time it is not on TV but on radio. You can now call him DJ Buhle.

Taking to social media, Buhle reflected on how he packed his bags a month back and moved to Limpopo with no plans but has now been blessed with this awesome opportunity.

“It's been almost a month that my crazy self decided to pack my bags and head to another province without a solid plan. Not just any province though, but a province that is dear to my heart in so many ways (I'm still crazy like that though).”

'Skeem Saam' actor Buhle Maseko took to social media with some awesome news, he is joining the world of radio. Image: @buhle_maseko.

Source: Instagram

Buhle shares the awesome news of his new radio gig at Capricorn FM

Buhle is officially part of the Capricorn FM fam and the new host of the #CTMUrbanHot40.

“Fast forward. I'm officially part of Limpopo's Hottest Frequency @capricornfm and the new presenter of the #CTMUrbanHot40.”

Congratulations my guy, this is awesome news!

Fans congratulate Buhle and wish him well on his new venture

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@buhlethevoice: “Yaaaay!!! Congratulations!! And welcome back!!”

@hellen__bright: “I couldn’t be more excited… well deserved. Congratulations Buhle.”

@sabelotrev: “Nice one fam congratulations.”

@ms_lolwayne: “This is huge, congratulations.”

@Vusileremi: “The family doing the things. Very proud of you fam.”

Buhle celebrates 4 amazing years with his lady, calls her a 'safe space'

Briefly News previously reported that Buhle Maseko took to social media to celebrate four years with his lady. He shared a heartwarming message for his girlfriend.

The Skeem Saam actor may be struggling in the love department on the hit show but he's winning in real life. The young man took to Instagram to celebrate his bae on their four-year anniversary.

"Four years in and it feels like we're just getting started. Thank you for being my calm. God knows how much I need a 'safe space' in my crazy life and with sheer grace, you've been exactly that."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za