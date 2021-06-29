'Gomora' Star Sicelo Buthelezi Jumps on Amapiano Sound: "Bro, You’re Up Next"

Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi has jumped on the Amapiano sound and shared a teaser of his upcoming track

The star, who plays the role of Teddy in Gomora, took to social media to ask his fans when he should drop the song titled Ben 10

Industry mate Ama Qamata believes Sicelo is on the right track and shared that he's the next big Amapiano act

Sicelo Buthelezi is spreading his wings. The Gomora actor is the latest Mzansi entertainer to try out Amapiano.

The star shot to fame when he bagged a role in Gomora. He portrays the character of Teddy in the soapie. Sicelo, who is also known as Seekay, is proving to his fans that he is not only a talented actor but is also a talented musician.

The award-winning thespian took to Instagram recently and shared a teaser of his dope Amapiano track, Ben 10. He captioned his post:

"Drop date for Ben 10? Seekay X TheologyHD ft Aymos Shili,Masterpiece & Lesa Molapo."

According to ZAlebs, Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata took to Sicelo's comment section to share her thoughts on his upcoming track. Ama believes Sicelo is the next big thing. She wrote:

"When it comes to Amapiano?! Bro you’re up NEXT. Your songs are so vibey man."

Other Instagram users also took to the star's timeline to share their thoughts on his track.

enhle.eii wrote:

"We've been waiting."

brunofernandes18fp said:

"When are you dropping it? Tomorrow."

juniorthambe2019 added:

"July 10 because the name of the song is Ben 10 @seekay_sa."

Sicelo Buthelezi on his dream to act alongside Israel Zulu

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sicelo Buthelezi has shared that his dream of acting alongside veteran Mzansi actor Israel Zulu has finally come true. Sicelo and Israel share the same set on Gomora. Israel is Sicelo's onscreen dad on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. Sicelo portrays the character of Teddy while Israel plays the role of Don.

According to the storyline, Don had a relationship with Teddy's mom, Zodwa, when she became pregnant with Teddy. Don dumped Zodwa for a rich woman but now he is back in their lives.

The Royalty Soapie Awards winner took to Twitter and shared a snap of himself with Israel. Along with a red heart emoji, he captioned it:

"A dream come true."

