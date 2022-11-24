Mzansi musician Master KG has done it again, putting his and the name of South Africa on the map

The star recently received an international award in the category of Best Male Southern Africa at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Fans of the talented DJ rushed to his comments section to congratulate him after winning the award despite stiff competition in the category

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Master KG recently won Best Male Southern Africa at AFRIMA. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Master KG has truly mastered the art of music!

The star was nominated for Best Male Southern Africa at the All Africa Music Awards, an international award ceremony. The event concluded with the Jerusalema hitmaker being named the winner in the fierce category.

According to ZAlebs, Master KG was nominated alongside other African music industry powerhouses. South African stars Focalistic, Zakes Bantwini, and Dlala Thukzin competed for the trophy. Mozambican Mark Exodus, Zambian Slap Dee, and Zimbabwean Edgar Muzah were also contenders for the award.

Excited about the international recognition, Master KG informed his Facebook followers that he received yet another significant award.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fans of Master KG from all over the world rushed to his comments section to congratulate him, writing:

@James Katumwa said:

"You deserve it, bro, from Zambia."

@Rotondwa Mulaudzi shared:

"Mukwasha u deserve everything good in this world."

@Natasha Pukuu Kahiuoua posted:

"It was fun and memorable having you in Namibia❤ You deserve it."

@Calvovo Calvin replied:

"I voted Master kg ...congrats for winning."

@Nhlanhla Sokhela commented:

"We also thank you for giving us good music ❤"

@Laorene Thomas also said:

"Wow, You do an awesome and amazing job as an artist.. congratulations "

@Given Given reacted:

"Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ you are a hard worker."

@Bes Tiz Zy wrote:

"You are the only Master of the desk that matters in the world ❤️"

@Tulikefo Haufiku added:

"A big congratulations to you King. May the grace of God proceed speaking over your life and career and may He bless you abundantly."

Master KG and DJ Black Coffee trend as SA debates about who is better

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that social media was awash with mixed reactions following a post that compared DJ Black Coffee and Master KG. Many said DJ Black Coffee is not as good as Master KG.

Peeps added that the Grammy award-winning DJ had not released a hit song in a while, meaning Master KG (who has been dropping hit after hit) is a better DJ and producer.

According to ZAlebs, the debate started when a controversial Twitter user with the handle @ChrisExcel102 compared the two stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News